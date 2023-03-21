The St. Mary's Colgan Panthers led against the Joplin Eagles most of the night Tuesday, until junior Eli Sotlar's first career homerun in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Joplin an 8-6 walk-off win at JHS.
The 3-run jack evened the Eagles record to 1-1 on the young season and more than atoned for Sotlar's struggles on the mound early in the game.
The Eagles entered the final frame trailing Colgan 6-3. Byler Reither started off the inning for Joplin with a walk from St. Mary's pitcher Brady VanBecelaere and later reached second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball. Brady Mails also walked to put runners on the corners. Another VanBecelaere walk of Joplin's Justin McReynolds loaded the bags for Joplin.
After a pitching change for Colgan, Jackson Queen hit a ground ball that resulted in a force out of Brady Mailes at third, but plated Reither and the Eagles were within striking distance at 6-4. A Landon Maples double scored McReynolds and Joplin trailed by one at 6-5 before Sotlar ended the game with his 3-run homer over the leftfield fence.
"I didn't do well early in the game, so I wanted to get back out there and contribute for my team," Sotlar said. " I was looking for a ball to put in play and get my team back in there, but I saw that pitch and just put a good swing on it and drove it out of the park."
Colgan struck first in the game, when Conner VanBecelaere scored on a passed ball in the top of the first inning. Sotlar walked the first three Panther hitters — Connor VanBecelaere, Gus Keller and Cooper Simmons — before fanning the next two hitters — Carter Jacquinot and Tyson Bennett. Sotlar ended the inning tagging out another Colgan runner trying to score on a passed ball at home plate.
Joplin came up empty its half of the frame, managing only a walk by Mails, who was eventually caught trying to steal second.
Joplin's Alex Isbell came in to pitch for Sotlar, who walked five of the first first seven batters he faced. With Noah Duncan and John Potusek on base via freebies for the Panthers, Isbell struck out three straight to end the inning and the scoring threat.
Neither team scored until the third inning when Colgan's Cooper Simmons' two-run homer off Isbell drove in Keller for a 3-0 lead for the Panthers.
Colgan put together back-to-back homeruns in the top of the fifth inning, including and inside-the-park home run by Keller. Simmons followed in the next at bat with his second long ball of the game and the Panthers were up 5-0. A Kysen Bennett RBI groundout scored Carter Jacquinot and Colgan cushioned its lead to 6-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Joplin got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth after Sotlar reached on an error and Brock Waghorn walked. Sotlar advanced to third on a wild pitch before advancing to home on a balk, giving the Eagles their first run of the game. Cole Lawrence's two-run double plated Waghorn and Caden Shoemaker, who reached base earlier after getting hit by a pitch. The Eagles went into the sixth inning trailing 6-3.
Reither came in to pitch for Joplin in the sixth and walked VanBecelaere on four straight pitches before striking out the next three batters.
Joplin held Colgan scoreless in the top of the seventh, setting the stage for the Eagles' comeback thriller.
"You could kind of see it coming," Joplin manager Kyle Wolf said of the comeback. "We had some opportunities in the middle innings to put some runs across. The third run in the fifth inning was huge, cutting their lead in half. After they had had an inning where they put up a few runs and extended their lead, for us to come in and cut it in half, we felt like we were close enough. Eli came up and put a great swing on a fastball and was able to get it over the fence and get the win."
Joplin travels to Claremore, Oklahoma, for the Tiger/Zebra Classic on Thursday, when it will face Booker T. Washington (Tulsa) and Glenpool, followed by a Friday game against Claremore and a Saturday game with Tahlequah.
