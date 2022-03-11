Kamryn Gentry recorded a double-double in the first half of No. 3 Ozark Christian's NCCAA semifinal matchup with No. 2 Pensacola Christian on Friday at OCC.
It wasn't three minutes into the third quarter before Gentry had fouled twice in the period — giving her three for the game — and was heading to the bench because of foul trouble. Shortly after, fellow starter Emmary Williams had to do the same after being called for her third foul.
With two starters out for most of the quarter, head coach Kyle Wicklund's bunch hit a lull. After digging a hole and falling behind by double digits, the Ambassadors couldn't climb out of it as they lost 89-72 to PCC.
"Those are two key players for us," Wicklund said. "Having them on the bench is definitely difficult. Especially in a time where we really, really needed them in a crunch-time situation."
OCC raced out to a 10-2 lead behind a pair of 3-pointers from Darian Carr. Pensacola responded with an 11-3 run to close the opening quarter all knotted up at 13.
Both teams continued to trade blows throughout the second quarter.
PCC opened the second with a 5-0 run to take an 18-13 lead.
The Ambassadors respond with a 6-0 run to climb back on top 19-18. The run was capped off by Gentry with her second free-throw line jumper of the day.
The Eagles ended that run with a pair of free throws from Lauran Alvarez to take the lead back 20-19. Pensacola scored four more in a row for a 6-0 run of their own, grabbing another five-point advantage, 24-19.
On back-to-back possessions, Gentry was fouled and made one of two free throws and then added a layup to bring the score to 24-22. After defensive stop, Emmy Colin found herself in the lane looking to tie the game. She did just that with an up-and-under move to fake the defender and sink the shot.
The Ambassadors got two more stops and Gentry pulled down an offensive rebound and put the ball back up and in, and then got an entry pass with her back to the basket on the next possession and dribbled across the lane from left to right and flipped up a perfect right-handed layup to put OCC on top 28-24.
Ozark went into break up 30-28. Gentry had already tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds.
The Eagles trailed OCC 38-32 when Gentry was charged with her third foul. They had just taken a 42-40 lead right before Williams committed her third foul with 5:50 left in the third stanza.
The Ambassadors were outscored 15-7 in the final six minutes of the quarter.
"They were getting some crucial stops," Wicklund said. "Hats off to them. They're a very fundamental, very sound team. ... They were making shots today and we just weren't making shots today so hats off to them for their performance. They did a phenomenal job."
Any time OCC got a bucket in the fourth quarter and looked poised to make a comeback, Pensacola would respond with a shot of their own.
The largest lead PCC held was 14 and that was after scoring the first two baskets of the period to get out to a 61-47 lead.
Ozark managed to cut that in half and get within seven on two separate occasions. The closest the Ambassadors would get was with 1:47 remaining. Colin dribbled the ball up the middle of the court and lined up a triple from the top of the key to bring OCC within 6, 71-65.
Sandy McElhaney got the Pensacola lead back to 10 with a free throw with 70 seconds left to go.
Makenzie Purinton would drive right down the floor and draw a foul. Purinton cashed in on both free throws to make it 75-67.
Pensacola head coach Jared Sellars used a timeout to advance the ball into the front court.
On the inbounds play from just across half court, Ozark would allow McElhaney to break free uncovered for a wide open breakaway layup to again put the Eagles up 10.
OCC was forced to foul the rest of the way and Pensacola made their free throws. PCC also pressured the Ambassadors' shooters without fouling and the shots just wouldn't fall in the final minute.
The Eagles finished with three players scoring 20 or more. Leah Phelps finished with 27. Alvarez recorded a 20-20 game with 21 points and 20 rebounds. She went 10 for 10 from the charity stripe. McElhaney added 20 more points.
Pensacola finished the game 30 for 39 on free shots for 77% taking advantage of the opportunities and executing them. In comparison, OCC only attempted 16 free throws and made 11.
Purinton led the Ambassadors with 17 points. Gentry finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds only collecting two of each in the second half after dealing with foul trouble.
"I told the girls before this game how proud I was of them in this season," Wicklund said. "I'm looking forward to next season. Hopefully this lights a fire under them — being able to compete in two championships — and we're able to come out next year hungry and hopefully able to get ourselves back in this situation."
With this loss, Ozark will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday for third place in the NCCAA tournament. OCC will meet No. 1 seed Champion Christian College. This will be the teams' fourth time facing one another this season. The Ambassadors took the first meeting and the Tigers have taken the next two in postseason play.
"It means the world to me to get to play with these girls," OCC senior Peyton Miller said. "Obviously playing in championships is always really great, but, championship or not, I love my team."
OCC MEN FALL
The Ozark Christian men’s team saw its season come to a close after suffering a 99-71 loss to Bob Jones University in an early-afternoon consolation game.
The Ambassadors, after an 0-2 showing in the NCCAA tournament, finished the season with an 18-19 record.
Bob Jones (15-12) jumped out to a 44-31 lead by halftime and went on to outscore OCC 55-40 in the second half.
Ozark shot 40.9% from the floor and was led in scoring by Tyler Alarid, who finished with 23 points. Aason Cross and Anthony Johnson also finished in double figures for the Ambassadors with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Caleb Brown and Callaway Bain II led OCC in rebounding with six apiece while Alarid dished out a team-high five assists.
BJU, which will play in the fifth-place game at 11 a.m. Saturday, shot nearly 50% from the floor. Elijah Cupples and Henry Blair paced the team offensively with 24 and 23 points, respectively.
