Steady winds ranging from 20-40 miles per hour on Thursday afternoon made for a difficult day of baseball out at the Joplin High School Athletics Complex.
Or at least it was expected to be difficult. The Joplin baseball team hardly flinched, however.
The Eagles played error-free out in the field and erupted early offensively en route to an 11-6 win over Central Ozark Conference foe Webb City.
Joplin (6-5) plated 11 runs through the first three innings, including a seven-run third that broke a 4-4 tie and ultimately sent the Eagles to their fourth consecutive victory after a 2-5 start to the season.
“I told the kids before the game, ‘It’s a big game, we know each other. There’s going to be some punches thrown, and it’s going to be a matter of how we respond to them,’” Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. “So I think coming out after they had a big inning and being able to put up … a big number like that, I think that’s the difference in the game.”
Joplin saw a 4-0 lead quickly disappear in the top of the third as Webb City (6-6) tied the game with four runs on six hits. The frame was highlighted by a leadoff double by William Hayes as well as an RBI double by Cy Darnell, an RBI sacrifice fly by Jeremiah Leaming, an RBI single by Kinley Hood and an RBI single by Kaylor Darnell.
But just as quickly as the Cardinals tied the game, the Eagles took the advantage right back.
Joplin responded with eight hits in their seven-run third, which was opened by a leadoff home run over the wall in right field by Justin McReynolds.
Layten Copher then reached on an infield single and then stole second base, leading to an RBI single by Landon Maples for a 6-4 lead.
The next at-bat saw Byler Reither plate Maples on an RBI triple to right-center field. Then after back-to-back singles by Bodee Carlson and Brady Mails, Joplin suddenly had a 9-4 lead with just one out in the inning.
The scoring in the frame was capped by an RBI single by Ethan Guilford. Two more runs scored on the play after the ball was misplayed by Webb City out in left field, giving the Eagles their largest advantage of the afternoon at 11-4.
“It’s something we spend a lot of time talking about — answering back when the other team scores,” Wolf said. “The thing that I love was that really there was no panic. It was a tie game and we’re starting over. I think we felt like we were good at the plate with the conditions. You felt like there were going to be runs scored.”
Starting pitcher Ethan Guilford and the Joplin defense took over from there, limiting Webb City to two more runs — one on a sacrifice fly by Cy Darnell in the fourth and then another on an RBI single by Kolton Eilenstein in the seventh — before claiming the five-run victory.
Guilford, whose biggest struggle was perhaps the gusty winds that consistently blew his cap off of his head, tossed a complete game and surrendered 13 hits and six earned runs in seven innings of work. He delivered 94 pitches and struck out five batters.
The Missouri Southern signee was also backed up by a sound defense that delivered multiple web gems throughout the game. The bulk of the defensive highlights were produced by right fielder Brady Mails, who was able to track down several tough fly balls despite the strong wind blowing into his face.
“It was not an easy day for anybody on the field,” Wolf said. “Ethan struggled a little bit with the headwind and left some things up that he doesn’t typically do. But tip your hat to our outfielders, especially Brady Mails in right field. (He) was absolutely phenomenal. He made some very, very difficult catches in some big situations.”
The Cardinals were less fortunate in the rough weather conditions as they committed five fielding errors that led to six unearned runs for the Eagles.
“We just didn’t pick it up great on defense,” Webb City coach Flave Darnell said. “I really liked our energy, though. I thought we battled back in those types of things. I mean, Guilford shut us down last year, so it was good to see us (score some runs). … I didn’t really think it’d be that big of an offensive day today, but it turned out to be.
“Defensively, we just didn’t play good enough when we needed to. … But they’re a good hitting team. They took advantage of certain situations certainly.”
Joplin finished with 12 hits and was paced by Kyler Stokes, who finished 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI. Guilford went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI, while Reither went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.
Webb City, tallying 13 hits as a team, had four players log two hits apiece in Eric Fitch, Hood, Aidan Brock and Hayes. Cy Darnell drove in a team-high two runs.
Fitch started on the mound for Webb City and surrendered nine runs (four earned) and six hits while striking out three in 2 1/3 innings. Gage Chapman tossed the final 3 2/3 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) and six hits.
Up next, Joplin and Webb City will both compete in the Hollister/Willard Festival on Saturday, with the Eagles slated to take on Rolla and Chaminade College Prep while the Cardinals are take on Sylvan Hills.
