There’s a one-two punch coming this month: Earth Day on April 22 will be followed by Arbor Day on April 29.
A number of events are planned around the region, including:
Birders’ Weekend
• When: Saturday, April 16.
• Where: Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, Arkansas.
• Details: This is an early Earth Day event. From 9-10 a.m., Saturday, watch live songbirds captured in the park by trained ornithologists being banded and released. From 11 a.m. to noon, there will be program with live birds of prey presented by Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation. From noon to 1 p.m., there will be a program by Still on the Hill, a touring duo. According to park officials, “Much of their focus has been creating music about the Ozark Mountains they call home, but their other main passion is birds.”
All events take place at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center.
Roaring River
• When: Saturday, April 23.
• Where: Roaring River State Park, near Cassville.
• Details: Community partners will be on hand to provide games and crafts. The nature center will host activities throughout the day with help from East Newton High School’s Service Club. The Missouri Department of Conservation will also be handing out free trees. Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center and will continue until 4 p.m. Register requested for this program by calling the nature center at 417-847-3742.
Honeysuckle Hack
• When: Friday, April 22.
• Where: Katy Trail State Park, at Windsor.
• Details: This project will consist of invasive plant control. Volunteers should meet at 1 p.m. at the Windsor Trailhead at mile marker 248. Bring personal water, snacks and work gloves. Registration is required. Call the Knob Noster State Park office at 660-563-2463 with questions and to register.
May the Forest Be With You• When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
• Where: Wildcat Glades.
• Details: “May the Forest Be With You, the The Red Oak Strikes Back” is a joint Earth Day and Arbor Day event. The Wildcat Glades Friends Group, the city of Joplin, Liberty Utilities, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Master Naturalists have teamed up to create an event showing the importance of the Earth and its trees. This year’s program emphasizes the importance of investing in nature and native plants. Free trees will be given away, and there will be live music, education booths, a poker hike and more. For information, visit the Wildcat Glades Friends Group Facebook page, call 417-708-7713, or email lauren@wildcat glades.org.
