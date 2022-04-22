The affluent society has built well in terms of economic progress, but has neglected the protection of the very water we drink as well as the values of fish and wildlife, scenic, and outdoor recreation resources. Although often measureless in commercial terms, these values must be preserved by a program that will guarantee America some semblance of her great heritage of beautiful rivers."⠀
⠀
— Idaho's U.S. Senator Frank Church, arguing for passage of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, 1968⠀
