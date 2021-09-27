CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jensyn Elder struck out 16 batters on Monday as the Carthage softball team picked up a 6-1 win over Nevada at the CHS softball field.
Elder surrendered one run (unearned) and six hits while allowing just three free passes in seven complete innings.
Carthage outhit Nevada 10-6. After falling in an early 1-0 hole, CHS responded with six unanswered runs as it plated three in the bottom of the first inning, one in the second, one in the third and one in the fifth.
Presley Probert finished 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI, while Jordyn Jones went 2-for-2 with one RBI. Natalie Rodriguez had a double and finished with a team-high two RBI, and Ashlyn Brust and Landry Cochran both doubled.
Carthage plays at Branson on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
