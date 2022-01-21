Basketball players Avery Eminger of McAuley Catholic and Jay Ball of Thomas Jefferson Independent have been named The Joplin Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending on Jan. 15.
Avery Eminger
Eminger scored a career-high 18 points to lift McAuley past Lockwood 60-17 during a home game on Jan. 8. She surpassed that career-high with 19 points the next week to help lead the Warriors to a 61-19 win over Verona on Jan. 14.
In two games, the sophomore shot 64% from the floor and 72% from the free-throw line. Eminger averaged 18.5 points, 11 rebounds and two steals during that span.
“Avery stepped up last week and played very efficient basketball,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “I will count on her to pick up the offensive production for the rest of the year left behind by our leading scorer Kayleigh Teeter, who was lost to an ACL injury last week.”
McAuley is ranked fifth in the state in Class 1, according to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Jay Ball
Ball had a record-setting night on Jan. 13 as Thomas Jefferson Independent opened its Ozark 7 Conference slate with a 63-54 win over visiting Wheaton.
The junior poured in 32 points and grabbed 21 rebounds — both career highs — to go with four assists against the Bulldogs.
“Jay has been averaging a double-double every game since Christmas break,” Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers said. “He’s a hard working kid and has really become a great team leader for us.”
Ball also finished with 20 points to spark the Cavaliers past Sarcoxie 56-52 on Jan. 10 in another home game. For the season, the 6-foot-6 post is averaging a team-high 18 points and 12.4 rebounds per game while swatting two shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.