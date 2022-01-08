Senior Avery Eminger scored a career-high 18 points to help lift the McAuley Catholic girls basketball team to a convincing 60-17 win over Lockwood on Saturday at McAuley Catholic High School.
The Warriors dominated the contest from start to finish, building a 31-12 advantage by halftime before taking a 53-17 lead into the final period. Lockwood was held scoreless in the final eight minutes of the game.
To go along with Eminger’s 18 points, the Warriors (9-2) got a game-high 20 points from Kayleigh Teeter, nine points from Kennedy DeRuy, seven points from Kloee Williamson and six points from Lily Black.
Adrien Neill and Catlyn Clawson paced the scoring for Lockwood with six points apiece.
McAuley plays host to Sheldon on Tuesday.
