Joplin junior Erika Washom made history last week by becoming the first Eagle to qualify for the girls state wrestling championships.
Washom (31-12) made history again this weekend, becoming the first girl to win a match at the tournament.
On Saturday, Washom, at 135 lbs., lost her first match via a pin at 1:50 to Francis Howell's Bailey Bridges (34-9) this weekend but recouped and pinned a wrestler from Central-St, Joseph at 1:11 of their first-round consolation match.
She followed that up a pin of Park Hill's Rylin Beatty (29-9) at 2:54 before being eliminated from medal contention in a 7-5 loss to Lebanon's Taylor Johnson (41-8.)
Lebanon captured the girls title Saturday with 134 points.
As a freshman, Washom was the first Eagle to wrestle in a match for Joplin. On Dec. 1, 2020, Washom won her first match at 127 lbs. by pin in a dual at Webb City.
She and JHS alum Rylie Ward, then a junior, were the only members of the Eagles first girls team.
