Depth problem or not, Mike Frizzell fully expects his Carl Junction wrestling team to make some noise come February.
The third-year Bulldogs head coach — also a former two-time state champion wrestler for the program — will have perhaps one of the most experienced and proven rosters in Southwest Missouri with seven returning starters who won 20 or more matches a year ago. On top of that, CJ will have three freshmen that Frizzell said will make an immediate impact on the team’s starting lineup.
“We’re looking pretty tough,” Frizzell said. “We’ll be thin a couple of areas, but we do have a lot of experience in the room this year, and then we have a few freshmen that have state experience and plus some national experience. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do on the mat.
“We have high expectations, for sure. If we stay healthy and everything falls in place, there’s no reason we shouldn’t be among the top teams in our district. We also have a good shot at breaking the top five at state.”
The only concern? Numbers.
Carl Junction, with just 20 wrestlers on its boys roster, will likely be surrendering forfeit points in each dual due to its inability to put a body on the mat at each of the 14 weight classes.
It just makes bonus points in each dual even more crucial, according to Frizzell.
“The numbers have dropped a little bit,” Frizzell said. “I’m just not sure where those numbers are going, to be honest. I was just having this conversation with (Seneca wrestling coach Jeff Sill), and it’s like kids feel they have more important things to do these days. The lack of commitment from them, it kind of hurts. There are kids walking the hallways that could definitely help your team. But what matters is we have a lot of commitment in the kids we have in the room now.”
Among the team’s key returners is junior Lukas Walker, a fifth-place finisher at last season’s Class 3 state tournament who went 34-5 at the 106-pound weight class. Walker will likely start the season at 113 and potentially drop to 106 later in the season.
CJ will be stout in general at the lower weights. Sophomore Sam Melton (113/120) is a newcomer on the team after qualifying for the Class 4 state tournament at 106 last season with Joplin to cap a 27-7 season. Then the Bulldogs have sophomore Max Matthews (113/120), who went 26-17 last year in his first varsity campaign.
Sophomore Dexter Merrell (145/150) is another returning starter who is coming off of a 30-14 season. Juniors Chance Benford (170/182) and Cayden Bollinger (195/220) won 20 and 25 matches, respectfully, in 2020-2021, and Kam Bennett (285) claimed 21 victories at heavyweight.
Frizzell said that several freshmen to keep an eye on this season include Carter Fogelsong (106), Braxton Jones (152) and Tony Stewart (160).
“Tony Stewart is coming in as a freshmen and is a multiple-time state champion at the youth level,” Frizzell said. “Carter Fogelsong is also a state placer, and he’s in a tough position because he’s a 106-pounder. So he’ll start off the season getting some good experience, but once Lukas comes down, it’ll probably come down to a wrestle-off between those two.”
Carl Junction placed 17th as a team at last year’s state tournament and crowned one state champion in Jesse Cassatt (182), who became the program’s first two-time state champion since Frizzell accomplished the feat 33 years earlier.
The Bulldogs will open the season with a home dual against Carthage on Nov. 30.
“It’s a challenge right out of the gate,” Frizzell said of the matchup. “We better get it going because they’re going to be tough this year.”
