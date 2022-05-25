There will be a chance to explore the Katy and Rock Island trails on June 4, National Trails Day.
Starting at 10 a.m. at the Windsor Trailhead, where the two trails meet, participants will join the park superintendent on a guided hike. Then at 2 p.m., visitors can join a guided bike ride starting at the same location.
The distance covered on the out-and-back hike will be determined by participants, but is expected to last about 1.5 hours.
Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy closed-toe shoes, dress for the weather and bring sunscreen, insect repellent and drinking water.
For the bike ride, each participant is required to wear a bicycle helmet and bring a bike, as no helmets or bikes will be provided. There also will be a short presentation on bicycle safety. The distance covered on the out-and-back ride will be determined by the riders, but the total program is expected to last two hours.
The Windsor Trailhead is located at mile marker 248. For more information, email daniel.brigman@dnr.mo.gov or call 660-563-2463.
