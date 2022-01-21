Elizabeth Fanning secured a double-double with 21 points and 19 rebounds to help lift the College Heights Christian girls basketball team to a commanding 57-43 victory over Lockwood in a regular-season makeup game on Friday at College Heights.
The Cougars, improving to 6-5 on the season, jumped out to a 34-18 lead at halftime and ballooned their advantage to 22 points by the end of the third quarter.
“We kind of got it done with our defense and offensive execution tonight,” CHC coach John Blankenship said. “We were able to jump out to an early lead and extend it in the third quarter.”
Jayli Johnson added 13 points, five assists and three steals, while Lauren Ukena had eight points, five assists and four steals. Molly Long chipped in five points as well as 10 rebounds and three steals.
Adrien Neill paced Lockwood with 15 points and three makes from 3-point range.
College Heights plays in the fifth-place game of the Lancer Classic against Riverton at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.