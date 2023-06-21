They call themselves the Three M’Egos and Outlaws 4 Life, and one would be hard-pressed to find more dedicated Joplin Outlaws fans than brothers Matt and Marcus Glover and childhood friend Michael Hendrix.
Their dedication led the trio to start a show called Outlaws Sports Talk on the Outlaws Facebook page in hopes of drumming up more interest in Joplin’s own collegiate MINK League baseball team, and to share their love for the team.
The Three M’Egos set up their broadcast equipment past the third base line and are present at every home game.
Marcus Glover, a self-proclaimed All-Star T-ball player, said he got involved in Outlaws Sports Talk through his brother, Matt.
“He (Matt) contacted Mark Rains, who is the president of the Joplin Outlaws,” Marcus said “He asked me if I wanted to help him out doing a show. It started out with just him and our friend Michael Hendrix. I was just going to set up the computer and run it from behind the scenes, but I got wrapped up being behind the table with them so I just ran with it ever since.”
Matt, one half of the “Glover Brothers,” explained how the show, which takes place an hour before each home game, got started.
“We’re huge Outlaw fans and we have been coming out here to the games for a few years and we noticed you can read about the players a little bit on the website, but you really don’t know much about them. So I met with Mark Rains,” Matt said.
He also said credit for the show should go to Rains.
“He’s the reason this is really happening. We’re here doing this, but he gave us the opportunity to come out here each and every game. We ask the players stuff that we think the fans would want to know — where they are from, what brought them here to Joplin, why they want to do this, that kind of stuff. We have a lot of fun doing it. It’s been a great time.”
During a recent Outlaws Sports Talk interview with assistant coaches Steve Luebber and Roger Doman, the trio’s chemistry was apparent, bouncing off each others’ quips effortlessly and without pause, filling their 20-minute show with interesting content regarding Luebber’s World Series ring as a coach with the Kansas City Royals and Doman’s experience in professional baseball.
That chemistry comes from the familiarity the trio has acquired from being lifelong friends.
“Us three are like family, we grew up together in the same neighborhood, we’ve known each other our whole lives,” Matt said. “We’re just fans that started a sports talk deal, but we had to explain to Michael that you don’t kick field goals in this here game.”
He said Outlaws Sports Talk tries to go beyond a stats-driven show, providing fans a chance to get to know individual Outlaws.
“We try to have fun with the players. What we want to know is, ‘What is your favorite movie?’ stuff like that. We want to have a good time with it more than anything. We want people to get to know the players, get to know the Outlaws exist out here and more people come to the stadium.”
The show features a segment called “Triple Play,” hosted by Marcus, in which players answer three trivia questions that are usually movie related. If answered correctly, fans of the Facebook page win prizes.
“One goal is to help the Outlaws Facebook page grow and we’d like to see 10,000 people on there,” Matt said. “We are getting there, we have 6,000. Our main goal is to get more people involved in the community and get out here (to Joe Becker.)”
Marcus agreed that one of the show’s goals is to fill the stadium for Outlaws home games.
“I’d like to come out here and not be able to find a place to sit,” Marcus said. “Anything we can do to draw attention to this team and the community — that’s really what we are after. It’s just community-based fun. You can come out here and bring your whole family pretty cheap and have a good night. “
In addition to drawing more fans to games, Matt said the show also provides a way for the players’ friends and families to keep up to date on their loved ones.
“We’re just here to have fun with it,” Matt said. “They can tell they parents and their friends and coaches, ‘Hey. I’m gonna be on this show,’ and they can get in live and interact with them. It’s a lot of fun, especially with them being away from home and not getting to see their friends and family all the time.”
Rains said the show has helped raise awareness about Outlaws baseball.
“They’re doing this all on their own,” Rains said. “They come out here and it’s just a different take on getting to know the players and putting it all out there live on Facebook so their families can see them and fans can learn a little bit more about them,” Rains said. “It’s created a following, which is very beneficial to the team.”
Rains said that because the players change from year to year, the show helps fans get to know incoming players and coaches.
“They are having a good time doing it,” Rains said of the Three M’Egos. “They come out here every home game to set up and break down everything. They are enjoying themselves and I think the players are enjoying it, too.”
As for the trappings of any possible local celebrity status, Hendrix smiled and said: “I just want to go to like Buffalo Wild Wings and get food free.”
Asked if the show became successful enough, would they quit their day jobs, Marcus gave an exuberant, “Yes.”
“That would be awesome,” Marcus said. “Watch out Chris Berman, we’re coming for you.”
