The second weekend game between St. Cloud State University and Missouri Southern could not have been more different than the first as the Lions on Sunday won an 11-9 shootout over the Huskies on Tyler Ferguson’s three-run, walk-off home run to left-center field.
Southern also beat St. Cloud 2-1 in a defensive pitchers battle on Friday in Joplin, but runs were easier to come by on Sunday as Southern rallied from a 9-6 ninth-inning deficit to win.
“St. Cloud’s a really good team, so for us to be able to beat them is obviously great,” said Lions Coach Bryce Darnell. “We knew when we scheduled the game that we’d have two hard-fought games. We beat them 2-1 on Friday and we were able to beat them in a 2-run game today. Credit to them for playing hard today. They put up a six-spot in the eighth inning to pull ahead, but our guys kept playing.”
The ninth inning was the second time in the game Southern had to come from behind, and they were up to the task.
The Huskies scored one run in the third inning and two in the fourth to build a 3-0 lead, but the Lions tied it with one in the fifth inning and two in the sixth, then went out in front by a score of 6-3 with three in the seventh inning.
St. Cloud reclaimed the lead with six runs in the eighth inning to go up 9-6.
Southern built its ninth-inning rally slowly at first with the leadoff man striking out. Then Sophomore Nate Mieszkowski walked, Junior Garrett Rice punched the first pitch through the left side to move Mieszkowski to second, and Senior Matt Miller singled to center to score Mieszkowski and move Rice to third base.
Junior Henry Kusiak’s single to left drove Rice home to make the score 9-8 St. Cloud, then Sophomore Treghan Parker grounded out, moving Miller to third base and Kusiak to second.
Ferguson, the junior outfielder from St. Louis, stepped up to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and his team trailing by one run with two men on base and knocked the first pitch he saw out of the park for his first home run of the year and the 11-9 win.
Ferguson said he had no doubt the ball was going over the fence.
“You step up to the box, take a breath and it’s just another AB,” Ferguson said. “You’ve got to believe that you’re the guy to do it. The feeling is awesome running around the bases, coming home and just seeing your teammates ready to be there for you. It was awesome.”
Ferguson had two hits in the game and five runs batted in to lead the Lions in that category. Kusiak was four for four in the game with three runs scored and three RBIs while Miller and Chayton Beck had two hits each for the Lions. Miller had two RBIs while Mieszkowski had one RBI on one hit and one base on balls.
Southern used six pitchers in the game, with Sophomore Trent Harris getting the start and going three and one-third innings and surrendering three runs on eight hits.
Redshirt Sophomore Laif Hultine pitched the final one and one-third innings, giving up one hit but no runs as he slammed the door on the Huskies.
MSSU v. SBU
Missouri Southern won its second game Sunday as well, beating Southwest Baptist University 12-2 in seven innings.
Southern Junior Garrett Rice hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning to push the Lions to a 4-0 lead.
The Lions scored three times in the fifth and four in the sixth to jump out to an 11-0 lead before SBU scored two runs in the seventh inning. Southern scored one more in the seventh to make the final score 12-2 and push the Lions to a 4-0 start on the season. SBU drops to 0-4
The Lions hit the diamond again on Thursday with games against Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Ark.
