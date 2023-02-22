CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — On Friday, the Carl Junction wrestling team will set out to accomplish something that has never been achieved by the school in any team sport — a state championship.
The Carl Junction girls basketball team — 28-0 — was the favorite to win state in 2020 until COVID-19 ended the season early and cancelled the state tournament.
Now, the wrestlers, who claimed their first district championship in 25 years last weekend, have a crack at history.
The No. 1 ranked CJ girls basketball team starts district play next week, but the grapplers are eyeing a title ahead of them.
Sophomore Carter Fogelsong, district champ at 106-lbs,. talked about the absence of a state championship banner hanging inside the Bulldogs’ gym.
“I think it has inspired us, looking up and seeing no Carl Junction team has ever won a state title,” Fogelsong said. “We would be really happy to be the first to win a state title.”
MURDERERS’ ROW
Foglesong (37-4) is part of a trio of Bulldog wrestlers who have become known as Murderers’ Row, taken from the New York Yankee teams in the 1920s that were considered some of the best in baseball. Others members of Murderers’ Row are fellow district champions Lukas Walker (43-1) at 113-lbs., and Sam Melton (40-5) at 120-lbs.
“Ever since I’ve been in high school, the three of us have always wrestled as partners,” Fogelsong said. “We’ve wrestled over the summer together and we hang out together outside of practice. It really makes our bond better and makes us want to push each other even more. Whenever we see one of us succeed, it just makes us all want to succeed more.”
For Melton, a runner-up finish at 113-lbs. during last year’s state tournament has only served to motivate him.
“It definitely puts a fire in my belly,” Melton said. “I’ve been thinking about this weekend at state everyday since last year, so I’m excited to go out there and compete.”
No wrestler in the state’s Class 3 bracket has beaten Carl Junction’s Walker. His lone loss came to a Class 2 wrestler.
Walker, who finished on the podium last year at third place, offered advice to his teammates who haven’t been there.
“Take in every moment,” Walker said. “You only get this opportunity once a year and its something we work hard for every year. It’s our end goal. Coach always says, ‘Nothing matters until the end of February,’ and that’s what we really strive for around here — to get to that state tournament and do well there. Everything else before that is just practice.”
THE TAKEDOWN CLUB
Walker came out of Carl Junction’s youth wrestling program, The Carl Junction Takedown Club, and credits the program for some of his success.
“It’s definitely an advantage growing up wrestling through this program with a bunch of different coaches,” Walker said. “It’s a really good coaching staff and a lot of hard work got put in during those years, and as I was growing up it was just building on that. I stayed in this program and that’s kind of why I stayed here during high school as well, knowing the program and knowing its potential to improve my wrestling.”
Coach Mike Frizzell also said the Takedown Club has been important for the development of CJ’s wrestlers.
“We work very closely with the Takedown Club,” Frizzell said. “We talk probably weekly about things they can do for us and things we can do for them. They do a really good job of building these kids up for our program and getting them ready for the high school level.”
NO WEAK LINKS
A plaque inside the wrestling room contains the slogan: “No Weak Links,” and that slogan has become an important ethos for this team. It’s roots are in Frizzell’s own wrestling past. He said the slogan was introduced when he wrestled at Missouri Valley College and it has stuck with him since.
“That’s been very important this year,” Frizzell said. “It’s part of our motto for the team. It bonds a brotherhood and a family within the team. We hold each other accountable and make sure we are doing the things we need to do in the classroom and in the wrestling room.”
That message isn’t lost on Melton.
“I love these guys, they are my brothers,” Melton said. “I’d do anything for them and I’m confident that they’d do anything for me, so we’re going to go fight for each other and fight for our coaches and get some stuff done.”
HOME-GROWN SUCCESS
Frizzell is no stranger to individual state championships, or the emotions behind those wins. He claimed state titles in 1986 at 112-lbs. and in 1987 at 119-lbs., and he said knowing what it’s like to stand atop the podium at the state tournament only heightens the desire for his wrestlers’ individual successes.
“It’s 10 times more,” Frizzell said, speaking of his emotions as a coach versus a competitor.
“I wrestle everyone of these matches with these kids everyday. When they’re in a match, you wrestle mentally with these kids and we want them to experience the same things we did. We want to make sure they get to experience everything we got to experience.”
Frizzell said success for the program has come earlier than expected when he took over the Bulldog wrestling program four years ago.
“I knew it would be a process because it has been awhile since the program has been up,” Frizell said. “But I did know the talent that was coming up, so I did think there was a chance to do something special.”
Asked whether his nine wrestlers are mentally ready for the championship tournament, Frizzell said he is confident.
“We’ve been talking about that a lot this week. We tell them it’s just another wrestling tournament. A lot of these kids have already been to big national tournaments, so I don’t think the venue is going to be a big deal for them like it was back in the day when I was there — Mizzou Arena was a big deal. I think we will handle that just fine. We are going in there with one thing on our minds. We plan on being focused and being ready to wrestle.”
EXPECTATIONS
“Looking at the brackets, I really love our chances,” Frizzell said. “We are going to go in and we are going to turn a lot of heads. There are some key matches we need to win, but we also have the opportunities to win, so realistically, we could very well put seven kids in the finals if everyone wrestles well.”
For Fogelsong, his expectations are clear: “To win,” he said. “We would never shoot for anything less. We’ve been looking forward to it all year. We could really do it this year.”
Talking to Frizell, it becomes apparent just how deeply he cares about the sport — and his wrestlers.
“This sport will teach you a lot about life,” Frizell said. “It teaches you humility, it teaches you accountability, it teaches you how to overcome adversity, how to work hard, how to be dedicated. These kids embrace that. I think they understand what it can do for them and the opportunities it could open for them as well. It teaches them how to handle anything that life throws at them. This sport gives you that.”
One of Frizzell’s top wrestlers, Walker, is already on a path to success outside the sport. According to Frizzell, the CJ senior is the top student academically at Carl Junction and is already a successful day trader in the stock market, all while wrestling and pursuing entrepreneurial endeavors in businesses.
A MATTER OF STYLE
It won’t be hard to spot some of the Bulldogs as they make their appearance in Columbia this year. As a show of unity, the Murderers’ Row trio will be sporting hair dyed yellowish-orange, while the four upper weights — Tony Stewart at 165-lbs., Dexter Merrell at 157-lbs., Cayden Bolllnger at 285-lbs, and Chance Benford, at 190 lbs., sport cornrows.
Bollinger said the cornrows hurt when he first got them, but he is getting used to them.
Asked if the would don their cornrows in Columbia, Bollinger’s response was immediate.
“Oh, yeah, 100%,” Bollinger said.
