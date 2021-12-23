Many of the First Day Hikes planned for Jan. 1 still have openings.
As always, dress for the weather, bring water and a snack for the longer hikes, and call in to reserve a spot.
Those with openings include:
BISON HIKE
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane, north of Mindenmines. Meet at the visitor center.
Details: Experience the Missouri prairie and the park’s herd of bison. Be prepared for a 2-mile trip over uneven terrain. Registration is required, and the event is limited to 25 participants. A registration link is available at https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
For details call 417-843-6711.
EAGLE’S NEST TRAIL
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1
Where: Roaring River State Park south of Cassville on Missouri Highway 112. The trailhead is in Campground 2 behind Campsite 94.
Details: Park staff will lead a 3-mile hike. At the midpoint of this hike, hikers will work up a steep hill before returning to the trailhead via the gravel road. Hikers can expect to see a small cave, a spring and excellent views of Roaring River. Expect steep and muddy sections of trail. The trailhead is located in Campground 2 behind Campsite 94.
Registration for this event is required, and a signup link is available at: https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
For information, call 417-847-2539.
PIGEON ROOST TRAIL
When: 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area. Meet at the Pigeon Roost Trailhead.
Details: A park interpreter will lead a hike on the 4.1-mile Dry Creek Loop of Pigeon Roost Trail, which is considered moderately difficult. Before or after the hike, warm up by the fire at the Education Pavilion near the visitor center and make a nature journal to record your hiking adventures for the new year. Each hiker will receive a 2022 First Day hike sticker. (The visitor center is closed for the holiday, but restrooms are available at the pavilion and trailheads.)
For information call 479-789-5000.
OZARK PLATEAU TRAIL HIKE
When: 11-11:45 a.m., and again from 2-2:45 p.m.
Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area. Meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center.
Details: A park interpreter will lead this easy quarter-mile hike on the ADA accessible Ozark Plateau Trail. Before or after the hike, warm up by the fire at the Education Pavilion near the visitor center and make a nature journal to record your hiking adventures for the new year. Each hiker will receive a 2022 First Day hike sticker. (The visitor center is closed for the holiday, but restrooms are available at the pavilion and trailheads.)
For information call 479-789-5000.
HISTORIC VAN WINKLE TRAIL
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area. Meet at the Van Winkle Trailhead.
Details: This half-mile hike on an ADA-accessible trail will be led by a park interpreter through the Historic Van Winkle Hollow. Learn about Peter Van Winkle and his sawmill and other structures that once stood here. The area is on the National Register of Historic Places. Before or after the hike, warm up by the fire at the Education Pavilion near the visitor center and make a nature journal to record your hiking adventures for the new year. Each hiker will receive a 2022 First Day hike sticker. (The visitor center is closed for the holiday, but restrooms are available at the pavilion and trailheads.)
For information call 479-789-5000.
SHADDOX HOLLOW TRAIL
When: 3-4:30 p.m.
Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area. Meet at the Shaddox Hollow trailhead.
Details: A park interpreter will lead this 1.5-mile hike on a moderately difficult loop through Shaddox Hollow Y. Before or after the hike, warm up by the fire at the Education Pavilion near the visitor center and make a nature journal to record your hiking adventures for the new year. Each hiker will receive a 2022 First Day hike sticker. (The visitor center is closed for the holiday, but restrooms are available at the pavilion and trailheads.)
For information call 479-789-5000.
WILDCAT GLADES HIKE
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Wildcat Glades Friends Group, meet at the Education Cottage next to the Shoal Creek Conservation Center in Wildcat Park.
Details: Several options are available that day. The full circuit is 3.65 miles. Different groups can hike based on how long and how far they want to go. Some members of the local Ozark Gateway Audubon Chapter and Missouri Master Naturalists will be along to help guide. Registration required by emailing Lauren@wildcatglades.org, going to the Friends Group Facebook Page, or calling 417-434-4065.
CRAWFORD STATE PARK
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Meet at the Beach Shelter House, which you see when you enter the park.
Details: This a ranger-guided hike on the Spider Leg Bridge Trail at Crawford State Park. The hike is about 1 mile roundtrip and will be more of a birdwatching hike, with a focus on wintering birds. Refreshments will be available, no registration required. For information, call the park office at 620-362-3672.
DEVIL'S DEN TRAIL
When: Noon to 1:45 p.m.
Where: Upper Devil’s Den Trailhead behind the Visitor Center at Devil’s Den State Park south of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Details: Join a park interpreter Kara to learn how to prepare to trek the trails at Devil’s Den State Park and then join the hike along the moderate 1.5-mile Devil’s Den Trail. For information, call the park at 479-761-3325. There will be an earlier hike from 10-10:45 a.m. to explore the CCC legacy and the park, and another short hike from 2-2:45 p.m. along the Lake Trail.
SAVANNA RIDGE TRAIL
When: 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Bennett Spring State Park. Meet at the Natural Tunnel/Savanna Ridge Trailhead parking lot, located past the spring and the park cabins.
Details: This is a 2.5-mile loop along a narrow narrow that winds through an open woodland along a ridge overlooking the east side of Spring Hollow. The activity will begin at the Natural Tunnel/Savanna Ridge Trailhead parking lot, located past the spring and the park cabins. For information, call 417-532-4338. Registration for this event is required, and a signup link will be available here: https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
OZARK CHINQUAPIN TRAIL
When: 9 a.m. to noon.
Where: Big Sugar Creek State Park near Pineville.
Details: This is a guided hike along a strenuous 3-mile trail. This trail is known to have water on several creek crossings during wet weather; waterproof boots are recommended. This event is free and open to the public. For information, call 417-847-2539. Registration for this event is required, and a signup link will be available here: https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
HENNING CONSERVATION AREA
When: 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area in Branson. Take Missouri Highway 76 west three-quarters of a mile from the Highway 376/Highway 76 intersection.
Details: The hike will include the Dewey Bald Trail, which has a moderate incline, for the first hour, followed by refreshments. For those that continue, the hike will be on the moderate Glade Trail, which has uneven terrain and rocky surfaces in spots. Registration is required. For more information email Shepherd@mdc.mo.gov or call 417-334-4865.
