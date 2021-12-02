Maybe it’s because of the relatively warm weather we have had lately, but Jan. 1 doesn’t seem just a few weeks away.
Yet it is.
That means it is time to sign up for First Day hikes, which have become a tradition for people hoping to kick off some of the New Year’s resolutions — exercise more, get in shape, get outdoors more often.
There are more than a dozen planned around the region, ranging from easy and ADA-accessible quarter-milers to some that are more than 4 miles. If you plan it right, you might be able to catch a couple of these.
As always, dress for the weather, bring water and a snack for the longer hikes, and call in to reserve a spot.
State parks around Missouri are offering First Day hikes. We have a partial list, including local hikes. For a complete list of those in Missouri, go to https://mostateparks.com/FirstDayHikes.
NATHAN AND OLIVE BOONE HOMESTEAD STATE HISTORIC SITE
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, 7850 N. Route V, Ash Grove. Meet at the picnic shelter near the site office at 10:45 a.m.
Details: This moderate 2.4-mile hike will take guests through what was once a thriving 19th century homestead and give hikers a glimpse into what the early settlement of Ash Grove looked like. The historic site superintendent will share the history of the Boone Homestead and legends of Missouri’s frontier past along the trail.
For details, or in case of inclement weather, call 417-751-3266. This program is limited to 20 participants, and registration is required. A signup link is available at https://icampmo1
.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
HORSESHOE GLADE TRAIL
When: 9 a.m.-noon.
Where: Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park, 148 Taum Sauk Trail, in Middle Brook.
Details: This is a 2-mile hike on a a moderately difficult trail. Start the morning with free doughnuts and coffee at the Black River Center at 9 a.m. The guided hike will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Shut-Ins Trailhead by the River Store.
Register online by Dec. 27. Registration is required, and a signup link is available here: https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
Details: Call the park naturalist at 573-546-2450, ext. 1003.
WHITE RIVER VALLEY TRAIL When: 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: Table Rock State Park in Branson. The hike will start at Trailhead 1, a mile south of Table Rock Dam on Missouri Highway 165.
Details: Staff will lead the hike on the Red Loop of the White River Valley Trail System. The Red Loop is 2.9 miles long and is one of four loops on the 11.75-mile White River Valley Trail System. The trail is a natural surface trail with an elevation change of about 120 feet. This rugged loop runs through upland forest, areas of exposed dolomite rock and creek bottomlands.
Registration is required, and a signup link is available here: https://icampmo1.usedirect
.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
For details, call 417-334-4704.
WEST RIDGE TRAIL
When: 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Weston Bend State Park, 16600 Missouri Highway 45 N., in Weston.
Details: This is a guided hike on a 1.5-mile trail. This walk will go along the loess bluff ridgeline, giving sweeping views of the Missouri River. Learn about the history of Weston Bend State Park as well as the natural geologic features of the bluffs and its flora and fauna.
Registration for this event is required, and a signup link is available here: https://icamp
/Activities/Search.aspx.
For details, call 816-640-5443.
PAINTER RIDGE TRAIL
When: 9-11 a.m.
Where: Echo Bluff State Park at 35244 Echo Bluff Drive near Eminence. Meet at the trailhead at the bluff top.
Details: Park staff will lead this 2-mile hike, rated moderately difficult. For details, contact park naturalist at connie.weber@dnr.mo.gov or 573-751-1224.
Registration for this event is required, and a signup link is available at https://icampmo1
.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
BISON HIKE
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane, north of Mindenmines. Meet at the visitor center.
Details: Experience the Missouri prairie and the park’s herd of bison. Be prepared for a 2-mile trip over uneven terrain. Registration is required, and the event is limited to 25 participants. A registration link is available at https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
For details call 417-843-6711.
EAGLE’S NEST TRAIL
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1
Where: Roaring River State Park south of Cassville on Missouri Highway 112. The trailhead is in Campground 2 behind Campsite 94.
Details: Park staff will lead a 3-mile hike. At the midpoint of this hike, hikers will work up a steep hill before returning to the trailhead via the gravel road. Hikers can expect to see a small cave, a spring and excellent views of Roaring River. Expect steep and muddy sections of trail. The trailhead is located in Campground 2 behind Campsite 94.
Registration for this event is required, and a signup link is available at: https://icampmo
1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx.
For information, call 417-847-2539.
UMBER RIDGE TRAIL
When: 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Stockton State Park, 19100 S. Highway 215, near Dadeville. Meet at the Umber Ridge Trailhead.
Details: Participants should be prepared for a 1.75-mile hike over uneven terrain through white oak woodlands with views of Stockton Lake.
Registration for this event is required, and a signup link is available here: https://icamp
Web/Activities/Search.aspx.
For information, call 417-276-4259.
Arkansas offers a number of hikes, too, including these at Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area, east of Rogers, Arkansas. Hobbs has no early registration, but space may be limited. Social distancing is emphasized.
PIGEON ROOST TRAIL
When: 10 a.m. to noon.
Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area. Meet at the Pigeon Roost Trailhead.
Details: A park interpreter will lead a hike on the 4.1-mile Dry Creek Loop of Pigeon Roost Trail, which is considered moderately difficult. Before or after the hike, warm up by the fire at the Education Pavilion near the visitor center and make a nature journal to record your hiking adventures for the new year. Each hiker will receive a 2022 First Day hike sticker. (The visitor center is closed for the holiday, but restrooms are available at the pavilion and trailheads.)
For information call 479-789-5000.
OZARK PLATEAU TRAIL HIKE
When: 11-11:45 a.m., and again from 2-2:45 p.m.
Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area. Meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center.
Details: A park interpreter will lead this easy quarter-mile hike on the ADA accessible Ozark Plateau Trail. Before or after the hike, warm up by the fire at the Education Pavilion near the visitor center and make a nature journal to record your hiking adventures for the new year. Each hiker will receive a 2022 First Day hike sticker. (The visitor center is closed for the holiday, but restrooms are available at the pavilion and trailheads.)
For information call 479-789-5000.
HISTORIC VAN WINKLE TRAIL
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area. Meet at the Van Winkle Trailhead.
Details: This half-mile hike on an ADA-accessible trail will be led by a park interpreter through the Historic Van Winkle Hollow. Learn about Peter Van Winkle and his sawmill and other structures that once stood here. The area is on the National Register of Historic Places. Before or after the hike, warm up by the fire at the Education Pavilion near the visitor center and make a nature journal to record your hiking adventures for the new year. Each hiker will receive a 2022 First Day hike sticker. (The visitor center is closed for the holiday, but restrooms are available at the pavilion and trailheads.)
For information call 479-789-5000.
SHADDOX HOLLOW TRAIL
When: 3-4:30 p.m.
Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area. Meet at the Shaddox Hollow trailhead.
Details: A park interpreter will lead this 1.5-mile hike on a moderately difficult loop through Shaddox Hollow Y. Before or after the hike, warm up by the fire at the Education Pavilion near the visitor center and make a nature journal to record your hiking adventures for the new year. Each hiker will receive a 2022 First Day hike sticker. (The visitor center is closed for the holiday, but restrooms are available at the pavilion and trailheads.)
For information call 479-789-5000.
