Want to learn about Missouri’s favorite five game fish?
Build a fly rod?
Or just get away for some fishing with just the gals?
These are just some of the fishing options and classes scheduled in coming weeks, beginning with:
Fishing Lessons 1 & 2
• When: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Where: Walter Woods Conservation Area, south of Joplin at 7129 Dutch Elm Drive.
• Details: The first part of the session will offer lessons on the basic parts of a fishing pole, how to properly and safely use a spin-cast fishing pole, how to fasten basic fishing tackle, and how to properly handle and release fish. In the second part, participants will learn intermediate fishing techniques and skills as well as try some hands-on fishing. Participants will be taught how to tie an improved clinch knot and how to properly secure a variety of baits to various kinds of hooks.
All fishing gear will be provided by the instructors. Please wear clothing suitable for outdoor and water activities. It is recommended that participants bring sunglasses, a water bottle and sunscreen. This class is for ages 6 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All persons in your group must be individually registered.
• Information or to register: 417-629-3423.
Fishing LessonS 3 & 4
• When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
• Where: Walter Woods Conservation Area, south of Joplin at 7129 Dutch Elm Drive.
• Details: Participants will learn about five Missouri gamefish, their anatomy, habitat and life cycle. They also will learn about fishing with lures and Missouri regulations. Lessons 1 & 2 (see above) must be taken before participating in these sessions.
All fishing gear will be provided by the instructors. Wear clothing suitable for outdoor and water activities. It is recommended that participants bring sunglasses, a water bottle and sunscreen. The class is for ages 6 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All people in a group must be individually registered.
• Information or to register: 417-629-3423.
How to Build a Fly Rod
• When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14. This is a two-part class.
• Where: Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, at the nature center.
• Details: An instructor will teach students how to construct a fly rod. Participants must provide their own fly rod kit, which can be purchased online or through a local fishing shop. Participation is limited.
• To register: 417-532-3925.
Kids Free Fishing Day
• When: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
• Where: Roaring River State Park south of Cassville.
• Details: Children ages 15 and younger can fish all day for free. Part of the river will be specially designated for them. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Children are encouraged to bring their own fishing pole and equipment. Some lunker trout also will be released in this area. Free hot dogs, chips and soda will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
There will be several different programs and activities available throughout the day, including fish cooking, fish casting, fly fishing, knot tying, fly tying, watersheds, furs and skulls, live snakes, and a hatchery tour.
• Information: 417-847-2539.
Veterans Free Fishing Day
• When: 7:30 a.m.-7:15 p.m, Saturday, Sept. 18.
• Where: Roaring River State Park south of Cassville.
• Details: Any veteran will be able to fish inside the park for free all day.
Making Memories: Fishing and Family
• When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
• Where: Bois D’ Arc Aquatic Education Pond at Bois D’Arc Conservation Area near Ash Grove.
• Details: The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association are presenting Discover Nature Fishing events to individuals experiencing memory loss, their caregivers and loved ones. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. This event is accessible, and all equipment is provided.
• To register: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails /178257.
Women’s Free Fishing Day
• When: 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
• Where: Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon.
• Details: Women and girls of all ages fish for free.
• Information: Contact Ben Havens at Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov or call the hatchery at 417-532-4418.
