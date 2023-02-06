NEOSHO, Mo. — Five Neosho Wildcats signed Monday with area colleges and universities.
Karlee Ellick signed to play basketball with Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas.
“I haven’t coached a more dedicated athlete and she progressed so far just in the two seasons,” coach Daniel Durst said. “She is currently averaging a double-double in points and rebounds right now on her season and (is) definitely a go-getter.”
Carter Baslee signed with Missouri Southern State University. Head football coach Brandon Taute said Carter was the anchor of their offensive line and a mentor to others.
“He did a great job being the leader of that group and he also played on our defensive line when he was needed. He was on every special teams, which is pretty rare for an offensive lineman to do,” Taute said. “If you know much about what it takes to be on special teams, it takes an incredible athlete. He was our leading tackler on special teams and recovered four fumbles.”
Defensive linebacker Aiden Howell will be heading to Westminster College in Fulton.
“Aiden was a huge part of our team, not just from an energy standpoint but especially our defense.” Taute said. “He’s very versatile on the defensive side of the ball and our leading tackler with 110 total tackles. Seventy-four of those were solo tackles. He always brought that energy and juice to our team.”
Isaiah Green also will be joining the MSSU Lions. He played both sides of the line, including wide receiver on offense, and is known for his ball handling and speed.
“He was an All-Conference Player, All-Area and also First Team All-State," Taute said. “He had 112 receptions for over 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns and also two interceptions on the other side of the ball. His stats are truly unbelievable, and we are extremely proud and excited to see him grow at Missouri Southern.”
Green said: “I am very excited; it feels amazing. I think I want to go into education and become a teacher and hopefully come back down here to coach.”
Rounding out the athletic honorees was Maddie Ebbinghaus, a track and field athlete for Neosho who will be going to Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts, while studying fashion design.
“The fact that she is going far away doesn’t surprise me and that she wants to do fashion because she has the brains and the personality to do whatever she wants to do. She is very intrinsically motivated type of kid,” said coach Terri Kemna.
Asked about attending college so far away, Ebbinghaus said: “Track actually wasn’t really what I was looking for. I was looking to study fashion, so I kind of looked at the biggest fashion area in the world, and it was Boston. So I happened to find this college that also had a track program, and so that really worked out for me.”
