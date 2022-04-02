SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Webb City baseball head coach Flave Darnell reached a career milestone on Saturday as the Cardinals claimed a pair of walk-off victories in the Springfield Red/Blue Classic.
With wins of 1-0 over Hillcrest and 2-1 over Rolla, Darnell reached 300 wins for his coaching career. He’s in his 18th year of head coaching as well as his third with Webb City.
The Cardinals went 3-0 in the two-day event, having also picked up a 13-3 win over Parkview on Friday, and improved to 6-4 on the season.
In Webb City’s first game against Hillcrest, a scoreless tie was broken in the bottom of the seventh inning when a ball hit by WCHS’s William Hayes was misplayed by Hillcrest at first base, allowing Cade Wilson to score from second to end the game.
Wilson was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning to reach first base. He stole second with two outs to open up the scoring opportunity.
The Cardinals outhit Hillcrest 5-3 and got one single apiece from Eric Fitch, Jeremiah Leaming, Kenley Hood, Kaylor Darnell and Wilson.
Tyler Marbut tossed a complete game for Webb City and limited Hillcrest to three hits while striking out five batters in seven innings of work.
Shane Stafford tossed 6 2/3 innings for Hillcrest and was charged with the loss despite surrendering just five hits and one unearned run.
The Cardinals final game on Saturday saw Fitch pull through with the late heroics with a walk-off single to left field that plated Kolton Eilenstein in the bottom of the seventh.
Eilenstein led off the frame with a single before he advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hayes.
Rolla drew first blood in the game on an RBI single to right field by Beno Ballard in the top of the second.
Webb City knotted the score up at 1-1 in the fourth thanks to back-to-back doubles by Aiden Brock and Darnell. Gavin Stowell, who entered as a pinch runner for Brock, scored the run on Darnell’s double.
The Cardinals outhit Rolla 8-4. Brock finished 3 for 3 while Fitch went 2 for 4. Darnell, Eilenstein and Hayes tallied one hit apiece.
Fitch also tossed a complete game for Webb City, holding Rolla to just four hits and one earned run while fanning four in seven innings.
Jake Fuller was charged with the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Bret Yager paced the Rolla offense with two hits in three plate appearances.
Webb City will take on McDonald County in a regular-season game on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Anderson, Mo.
