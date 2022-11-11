Webb City soccer player Alex Flores and Webb City cross country runner Abi Street have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Nov. 5.
ALEX FLORES
The senior forward helped Webb City claim its first district championship in program history, scoring four goals as the Cardinals claimed a 5-3 win over Belton in the Class 3 District 6 title game on Nov. 3 in Webb City.
With his four-goal day, Flores moved one goal shy of breaking Tristan Barroeta’s single-season program goal record of 29, which was set last year.
Flores scored Webb City’s first three goals of the game. His last score served as the final knockout punch as the Cardinals took a two-goal lead late in regulation.
“He did what Alex does,” Webb City coach Nick Harmon said. “Obviously, he’s been massive for us all year. All day in class, he was telling me he was ready and wasn’t feeling the pressure. He certainly proved it tonight.”
Flores and the Cardinals will take on Glendale in the state semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Webb City.
ABI STREET
The senior capped her prep cross country career on a high note, placing third in the Class 4 state meet with a time of 19 minutes, six seconds.
Last year, Street became the highest-placing Webb City girls runner in the state meet when she placed fifth. Her third-place finish last weekend set a new program record.
Street was at the top of the field throughout the race, never falling lower than sixth place and working her way up from fourth to third in the final 1K.
Runners were challenged with running into winds of up to 15 mph throughout the race.
“She faced a lot of adversity and challenges in this race and she stayed confident,” Webb City coach Dustin Miller said. “I’m so proud of her.”
