The Associated Press
The Florida Gators square off against the Oklahoma Sooners at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season. Florida is 4-2 at home, and Oklahoma is 0-1 on the road.
BOTTOM LINE
The Gators are 7-4 in nonconference play. Florida has outscored opponents by 11 points per game.
The Sooners are 8-3 in nonconference play. Oklahoma ranks seventh in the Big 12 scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Tanner Groves averaging 6.5.
TOP PERFORMERS
Colin Castleton is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Gators. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.
Grant Sherfield is shooting 55.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 17.6 points and 4.2 assists. Groves is shooting 58.0% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.
LAST 10 GAMES
Gators: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.
Sooners: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.