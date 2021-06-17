Ozark National Scenic Riverways will hold a series of one-day workshops on fly fishing on June 24, July 22, and Aug. 19 at the Akers Visitor Center on the Current River. These free workshops are limited for each date and reservations are required.
Park ranger Mark Van Patten will demonstrate various fly rod casting techniques, proper catch-and-release techniques, and strategies for fly presentation. Instruction will also include lessons on aquatic entomology (fish food), recommended equipment, reading the water, and understanding flies.
Fly rods and reels will be available for those who do not have their own.
The clinics are expected to last the full day. Participants should bring the following:
• Valid Missouri fishing permit and trout stamp
• Fishing vest
• Waders
• Hat
• Sunglasses (polarized preferred)
• Sunscreen
• Bug spray
• Lunch
• Water
For more information and to make reservations call the Round Spring Ranger Station at 573-323-8093.
Ozark National Scenic Riverways follows the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and any corresponding federal mandates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All participants should be prepared to practice social distancing as needed. If you are not yet fully vaccinated, masks are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.