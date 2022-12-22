People can learn about fly fishing at the free Jan. 14 program being put on by the Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma (MAKO) Fly Fishers and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at Roaring River State Park south of Cassville.
The class, “Fishing Skills: Introduction to Fly Tying and Fly Fishing," will be 9 a.m.-noon at Roaring River State Park,
MAKO anglers and MDC staff will discuss fly fishing, fly tying, and strategies for catching fish with a fly rod. After that, participants will have opportunities to test their casting skills and try out the new fly they made earlier in the program. All fly-fishing equipment will be supplied, but participants are also welcome to use their own equipment.
People can register for this event at:
https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188963
Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above.
