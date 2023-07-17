Area youths have a chance to mingle and learn skills from former NFL players during the Wyandotte Bears Youth Football camp this weekend in Wyandotte.
Wyandotte Bears Youth Football Vice-President Jen McCloud said the camp will feature five to six former NFL players who will lead two sessions Saturday with the first session from 9 a.m. to noon for first through sixth graders. The second session will be from 1 to 3 p.m. for seventh through 12th graders. McCloud said lunch will be provided to campers and a limited number of T-shirts will also be handed out.
“It’s for kids from all over the area,” McCloud said. “It’s not just for Wyandotte kids. This opportunity doesn’t happen often for Northeast Oklahoma and Southwest Missouri.”
McCloud said the camp is noncontact and focuses on football skills but also on life skills.
“It’s just very beneficial,” McCloud said. “The seventh- through 12th-grade session will be a little more in-depth with both the football skills and the life skills.”
She said the former pros will be the ones actually running the camp.
Three or four yet-to-be-named pros will be joined by former Miami Dolphins linebacker Roosevelt Collins and former New York Giant wide receiver Byron Williams.
“They go all around America putting on these camps,” McCloud said.
She said there is a limit of 125 kids for each session and parents can still register for the camp on the Wyandotte Bears Youth Football Facebook page.
McCloud has a message for people interested in signing their child up for the camp.
“They are not going to be disappointed,” McCloud said. “They are going to get there and say ‘Wow, this is so worth it.’ I’ve seen these guys in action, and I’ve seen videos of previous camps and what they do with the kids. It’s so beneficial to these children for football and for their lives. I live Roosevelt Collins’ quote that football is the stepping stone to the rest of your life. They teach them that football is so much more than winning games.”
McCloud said some sponsorships are available to those who cannot afford the camp; cost for the camp is $40.
“We understand that times are hard,” McCloud said. “Reach out to us. If a child is interested, we don’t want to turn them down just because times are hard and they can’t afford it. We will try to get a sponsorship wherever we can to help get a child into the camp.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.