Webb City diver Carson Forcum has been named the Globe’s male swim athlete of the year for the 2021-22 school year.
Forcum, a senior, recorded three top-four meet finishes on the season and capped his prep career with a 14th-place finish in the 1-meter diving competition at the MSHSAA Class 1 Boys Swimming and Diving Championships on Nov. 12 in St. Peter’s, Missouri.
“He really decided to take his diving to the next level as a senior,” Webb City diving coach Sherri Swaim said. “He was even throwing a couple of college-level dives. I mean, it was a conscious decision for him. You don’t just do these things. He wanted it and went after it.”
Among the highlights of Forcum’s season was the accomplishment of a goal he had set for himself as a freshman four years earlier — to earn the highest diving score in program history.
The feat was recorded at the Red Bird Invitational in mid-October at the Buck Miner Swim Center in Webb City. Forcum won the event with a program-record score of 433.65, snapping a previous 15-year record that was coincidentally held by Coach Swaim’s son, Eli Swaim.
“It was a little bit bittersweet,” Coach Swaim said, laughing. “My diver broke my son’s record, so it makes me a little bit happy and a little bit sad. But I could not be more proud of Carson. That was one of his goals from his freshman year. He said he wanted to take the record before he graduated, and that’s what he did.
“He always did well at our home invitational over the years, so it seemed like the fitting occasion to break the record. That’s when he’d see all of his grandparents and his friends and everything since it was in Webb City. I think he really liked showing off what he could do for his family.”
Forcum also placed third at the Springfield Invitational and fourth at the Southwest Missouri Championships. He won the Central Ozark Conference diving championship as a junior but was unable to defend his title in the fall due to an illness.
Swaim said Forcum’s hard work and insatiable desire to try new things enabled him to become one of the top divers in the state.
“He’s definitely a hard worker,” she said. “Like I said, he’s pretty focused, and when there’s something he wants, he goes and gets it. He loves working on things, too. I know he’s built his own computer a couple of times because it’s just something he likes to do. With diving, he always wants to accomplish a dive he’s working on and then immediately move on to the next dive — add another half of a twist or add another half rotation. He’s always wanting to make it better.”
By the time the state meet arrived, Forcum was executing a dive that few others would even attempt at the prep level.
“He was doing one and a half flips forward, one and a half flips backward with one and a half twists to a dive, all back into the board,” Swaim said. “Nobody else in the state was doing that dive, and he nailed it. It was a very impressive dive.”
Swaim said Forcum plans to pursue a career in information technology.
