Fort Scott Community College announced Monday night it has terminated its football program, effective immediately, due to its inability to maintain a competitive team in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.
A joint statement released by the FSCC Board of Trustees and President Alysia Johnston read:
"The termination of the historic and legendary FSCC football program was a difficult and emotional decision. A competitive football program at FSCC is not sustainable due to the cumulative effect of limited resources, changes in Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) football eligibility rules in 2016 and the changing ethos of football in general. We simply do not have the resources to maintain a football team that would be competitive in the Jayhawk Conference.
"The FSCC football program has afforded thousands of young men the opportunity to attain a college education and was the positive, transformational experience that allowed them to be more successful in life. The dedication, expertise and contributions of the many outstanding coaches, community supporters and support staff who have been part of the football program over many years is one of the reasons FSCC is loved by many of our alumni. We would especially like to thank the current football players and coaching staff who have represented FSCC with honor, pride and dignity this season in very trying competitive circumstances."
Scholarships awarded to football players who choose remain at the college will still be honored, per the FSCCC statement.
The Greyhounds went 2-7 overall and 1-7 in conference play this season under head coach Carson Hunter. Their lone conference win came in result of a forfeit by Butler Community College in Week 8.
