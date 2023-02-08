Four McDonald County athletes have signed with colleges in Missouri and Kansas.
Jack Parnell, a wide receiver and defensive back for the Mustangs, signed with Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, to continue playing football.
“Great school with a great football program and great academics," he said in a statement, of his choice after high school.
Baseball players Isaac Behm and Cross Dowd will be going to Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas, to play baseball.
"It has a great baseball program and is close to home," Behm said in a statement.
Behm received All-Conference and All-District awards during his high school career.
Dowd said, "I chose this school because it is a small town, like home. I also chose this school because of the coaches and the great environment they showed.”
Cross received two All-Conference and two All-District honors.
Blaine Ortiz will continuing wrestling, having signed with Missouri Valley College in Marshall. He was an All-State athlete, a sectional champion, won three district championships, three All-Conference championships, and has 100 wins.
"The school has a high priority and focus in the classroom and on the mat," he said in a statement released by the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.