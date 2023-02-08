McDonald County Athletes sign

The four McDonald County athletes signing with area colleges recently are, left to right, Jack Parnell, playing football for Benedictine College; Blaine Ortiz, wresting at Missouri Valley; and Isaac Behm and Cross Dowd, both of whom will be play baseball for Coffeyville Community College.

Four McDonald County athletes have signed with colleges in Missouri and Kansas.

Jack Parnell, a wide receiver and defensive back for the Mustangs, signed with Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, to continue playing football.

“Great school with a great football program and great academics," he said in a statement, of his choice after high school.

Baseball players Isaac Behm and Cross Dowd will be going to Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas, to play baseball.

"It has a great baseball program and is close to home," Behm said in a statement.

Behm received All-Conference and All-District awards during his high school career.

Dowd said, "I chose this school because it is a small town, like home. I also chose this school because of the coaches and the great environment they showed.”

Cross received two All-Conference and two All-District honors.

Blaine Ortiz will continuing wrestling, having signed with Missouri Valley College in Marshall. He was an All-State athlete, a sectional champion, won three district championships, three All-Conference championships, and has 100 wins.

"The school has a high priority and focus in the classroom and on the mat," he said in a statement released by the school.

