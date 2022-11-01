NEVADA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation said it has recently finished construction of a water control structure at the August A. Busch Jr. Memorial Wetlands at Four Rivers Conservation Area.
According to MDC, the project will improve wetland habitat management in Unit 4, which has pools for migrating waterfowl and shorebirds that are popular with waterfowl hunters.
“We’re going to be in a lot better state for managing water in the unit,” Shane Allen, MDC wildlife management biologist, said in a statement. “The old structure was damaged and was leaking.”
The Four Rivers Conservation Area is a low-lying area where the Marmaton, Little Osage, and Marais des Cygnes rivers merge to form the Osage River in Southwest Missouri. Most of the 14,000-acre conservation area is in Vernon County, with a portion in Bates County.
The new water control structure will allow MDC to hold water in pools to benefit birds during the autumn and spring migrations. But it also allows drainage in spring and summer, the season when moist soil plants like smartweed grow and create wildlife food sources such as seeds and insects.
MDC will also be replacing several other water control structures in Units 1 and 2 as well as installing new concrete floodways.
Source: Missouri Department of Conservation
