A four-run eighth inning lifted the Carroll Merchants to a 5-1 victory over the Joplin Outlaws in a MINK League clash on Monday night in Carroll, Iowa.
Carroll, snapping a five-game skid with the triumph, improved to 12-12 on the season while Joplin slipped to 11-11.
The pivotal eighth inning saw the Merchants break a 1-1 tie by plating its four runs on four hits.
Noah Buss led off the frame with a solo home run. Then after after singles by Seth Christiansen and Andrew Schroeder, Michael Alt roped an RBI double to left-center field. The scoring in the inning was ultimately capped by a two-run double by Kaleb Freeman to give Carroll a four-run advantage.
In Joplin’s final opportunity in the top of the ninth, Caden Bressler drew a leadoff walk before the Merchants retired three straight batters to bring the game to a close.
The Outlaws suffered the setback despite outhitting the Merchants 8-7 on the night. Joplin stranded eight runners on the base paths while Carroll stranded 12.
Alex Amaral started for Carroll and had an efficient night through seven innings of work, surrendering one earned run and eights hits while striking out six batters. His only blemish was in the top of the fifth when Carson Carpenter scored Casey Yamauchi, who singled to open the frame, on an RBI double to left field that tied the game at 1-1.
Carroll relief pitcher Alex Johnson tossed two shutout innings and logged a pair of punchouts.
The Merchants drew first blood in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI groundout by Garrett Freeman that plated Kaleb Freeman from third. Freeman opened the frame with a leadoff double.
Freeman finished 2 for 2 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored to pace the Merchants offensively.
Sam Fagan went 2 for 4 with a double to lead the hitting for Joplin. Carpenter, Yamauchi, Korrey Siracusa and Cade Lott added one hit apiece.
Joplin continues its MINK campaign on Wednesday at 7 p.m., taking on the Nevada Griffons in Nevada, Missouri.
