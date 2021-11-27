WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City football players and coaches paid attention all week to what was being said about their chances in Saturday’s Class 5 state semifinal against top-ranked and undefeated Jackson.
“I’m not sure how many people gave us a chance,” head coach John Roderique said.
“We just wanted to beat them so bad because no one thought we had a chance,” running back Cade Wilson said. “No one. Absolutely no one in the state.”
In what was billed by many as a David versus Goliath scenario at Cardinal Stadium, the Cardinals didn’t run out of stones to hurl.
No. 4 Webb City scored touchdowns on its first five drives and led by as many as 29 points en route to a 35-21 victory over No. 1 Jackson at Cardinal Stadium, ending the Indians’ 26-game win streak and punching a ticket to the Class 5 state championship game for a chance to win the program’s 16th gold ball.
The Cardinals will take on No. 3 Holt, a 31-14 victor over Fort Osage, in the Class 5 Show-Me Bowl on Friday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. It will mark the fourth consecutive opponent ranked in the top 10 for Webb City, which has already toppled top-ranked Jackson, No. 2 Carthage and No. 7 Lebanon in the playoffs.
Saturday’s triumph was an emotional one for Roderique, who in 24 seasons has led Webb City to 12 state titles — the most of any high school coach in state history.
After the game, Roderique waved fans down to the field to partake in a short, celebratory team meeting in the south end zone. He then fought back tears as he praised the effort of his team as well as the support from his family and the Webb City community.
“I’m just glad I didn’t start bawling like a baby,” Roderique said. “I was going over some emotions. That’s just such an unlikely thing for this team, from where we started to where the season progressed. If you just keep reminding the kids to keep having faith and keep battling and keep fighting, anything can happen.”
Wilson, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior, was the featured offensive weapon for the Cardinals as he amassed 138 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. The Webb City offensive front helped pave the way for 264 rushing yards in total.
“I don’t know if they (the Indians) played anyone like us,” Wilson said. “I mean, we are just bulldogs down there. … This week of practice was great and we just came out and did our thing.”
The offensive rhythm was found immediately by Webb City as it marched 80 yards in nine plays on the game’s opening drive, which was eventually capped by a 35-yard TD scamper by Wilson for an early 7-0 lead for the Cardinals.
Following a punt by Jackson, Webb City moved the football with ease again as it went 71 yards in just under three minutes for another TD on a short run by Wilson, widening the advantage to 14-0 with 4:09 to play in the opening quarter.
“That was huge to get up and get a couple of scores ahead, you know, because we (know) how fast they can score,” Roderique said. “Until we got the ball back at the end and started kneeling on it, we were pretty nervous about this whole deal.”
The posted their first points on the scoreboard with 11:43 showing in the second quarter when dual-threat quarterback Cameron Marchi capped a 65-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run. The point-after kick was blocked by Webb City’s Billy Wolfe to to preserve a 14-6 score in favor of the Cardinals.
All in all, it was another stout showing by the resurgent Webb City defense which held a Jackson offense that averaged 48 points per game to just three touchdowns on nine possessions.
“What an outstanding effort by our guys,” Roderique said of his defense. “You know, we got to a point where they really tried to throw it more. They’ve kind of been, like a lot of teams, trying to control the ball with the run game. But yeah, our defense has just been unbelievable here as of late.”
Jackson was held scoreless in the final 16 minutes of the first half as Webb City scored two more TDs — the first on a 2-yard carry by Wilson and the second on a 2-yard carry by senior running back Dupree Jackson — to take a 28-6 lead into the game’s intermission.
“I felt like we were playing maybe above our ability and maybe they weren’t,” Roderique said. “I don’t know. I can’t answer the question for them (the Indians). But, you know, it happens sometimes when one team plays up and the other team doesn’t play as well. I don’t really know. I just know our guys played like fire in that first half.”
The Indians were forced to punt yet again on their first drive of the second half before the Cardinals put together a seven-play, 54-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard TD run by Wilson.
Wilson’s final TD gave Webb City its largest lead of the afternoon, 35-6, with 7:50 to go in the third quarter.
“He’s just a tough kid,” Roderique said of Wilson. “He’s exactly like our program — a kid that’s been in our program for a long time. He’s not big enough, he’s not strong enough, he’s not fast enough. But he plays really hard and shows up. He’s a great kid to boot."
Jackson scored two more TDs to cut the Webb City lead to 14 points and make things interesting with about 8:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. But again, the Cardinals bowed their necks on defense to force back-to-back turnovers on downs in their own territory on the Indians’ final two possessions.
Webb City finished with 392 yards of total offense. Quarterback Cohl Vaden completed six of 10 passes for 128 yards, while receiver Dante Washington hauled in three catches for 70 yards, with his longest reception going for 34 yards. William Hayes had a 32-yard reception.
Cooper Crouch led the Cardinals with 10 tackles, while Wolfe and Lucas Ott added eight tackles apiece.
