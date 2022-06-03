Joplin track and field athlete Donovyn Fowler and Diamond softball player Caitlyn Suhrie have been named The Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on May 28.
DONOVYN FOWLER
Fowler, a senior, capped one of the best individual track and field seasons in Joplin program history by claiming state titles in the long jump and triple jump at the MSHSAA Class 5 Track and Field Championships on May 27-28 in Jefferson City, Mo.
Fowler bested the field in the triple jump with a mark of 15.14 meters before taking first in the long jump with a mark of 7.7 meters. He finished the entire season without a loss in either event, and he became the first track and field athlete in program history to win two state titles in the same year.
Fowler’s performances helped the Eagles (46 points) place second in the team standings behind Columbia Rock Bridge (97 points), marking the program’s first state trophy since 1978 when it won the Class 3A title as then-named Memorial High School.
“He’s an unbelievable athlete,” Joplin coach Nick Reid said. “Honestly, he’s probably a once-in-a-coaching-lifetime type of athlete. I’m not sure I’ll ever have another 50-foot triple jumper and 25-foot long jumper. So he’s definitely special to take gold in every triple jump and long jump event he competed in this year.
“It’s a crowning achievement for his whole season and his whole career, really. … He’s never one to shy away from work. He puts in the time and effort, and he does a great job. He’s definitely dedicated to his craft.”
Fowler is signed to continue his track and field career at the University of Oklahoma.
CAITLYN SUHRIE
The swift-footed sophomore center fielder logged five hits and wreaked havoc on the base paths in a two-game stretch to help the Wildcats claim the Class 2 state championship on May 24 in Springfield, Mo.
Suhrie’s big week started in a semifinal matchup against Kennett on May 23 when she went 3 for 4 at the plate with a game-tying three-run home run. She ultimately scored the game-winning run as Diamond claimed a thrilling 7-6 triumph.
Then one day later in the championship game against Skyline, Suhrie tallied a pair of hits — a run-scoring double included — and crossed home plate once. Suhrie also threw out a Skyline runner at home plate in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Wildcats hold on for an eventual 6-4 win.
“She had an amazing run in the postseason,” Diamond coach Kelsey Parrish said. “It seemed like she was involved in every single big play. … She had five home runs in the postseason and scored so many important runs for us.
“She’s super smart on the bases. She’s just a hard worker all around and she’ll give you 110% in anything she does. We’re extremely proud of her.”
