The first of the free fishing days at Missouri trout parks is Saturday, April 15.
Veterans can fish for free from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. that day at Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon.
Tags can be obtained in the park store, and fishing will begin and end with sirens at the park.
This event is a partnership between the Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri State Parks in collaboration with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, which will provide volunteer support.
For information, contact the Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery at 417-532-4418.
Other free fishing days this spring are listed below, but times and details vary from park to park.
Kid’s Free Fishing Day
When: 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Montauk State Park, near Salem
Details: Free fishing for children ages 15 and under throughout the park. Pick up a tag at the registration booth near the fish-cleaning station. For information, call the park at 573-548-2201.
Kids Free Fishing Day
When: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon
Details: Kids ages 15 and under can pick up free trout tags at the park store on the evening of May 5 and all day on May 6. A section of Zone 2 and Zone 3 will be reserved for youth anglers. Volunteers will be on hand to help. Kids are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment. Parents are welcome to help kids, but adults are also asked to let children fish by themselves as much as possible. Only one pole may be used between the helper and the child. Adults are not allowed to fish in the designated kids’ fishing zone. For information, call Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery staff at 417-532-4418.
Kids Free Fishing Day
When: 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Roaring River State Park near Cassville
Details: Everyone 15 and younger will be able to get tags for free the day of the event. A section of the river from the first low-water crossing up toward the hatchery will be designated for youth throughout the day. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Parents and guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between the helper and the kid may be used at any time. Volunteers will be present to help in any way possible. A free lunch of hot dogs, chips and drink will be provided by the park concessionaire in the lower section of the CCC Lodge.
For more information, call the hatchery at 417-847-2430 or park store at 417-847-4971.
Free Fishing WeekendWhen: 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11
Where: Statewide
Details: The Missouri Department of Conservation has designated the weekend after the first Monday in June as Free Fishing Days. On June 10-11, Missouri residents and nonresidents alike can fish without state permits. Anglers who fish the trout parks on free fishing weekend will not be required to purchase a daily tag. However, all other fishing regulations, such as size and daily limits, remain in effect. For details, call the park at 417-847-2539.
Summer’s End Kids Free Fishing
When: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Montauk State Park, near Salem
Details: Free fishing for children ages 15 and under throughout the park. Pick up a tag at the lodge that evening before, or the day of the event. For information, call the park at 573-548-2201.
Kids Free Fishing Day
When: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19
Where: Roaring River State Park near Cassville
Details: Everyone 15 and younger will be able to get tags for free the day of the event. A section of the river from the first low-water crossing up toward the hatchery will be designated for youth to fish throughout the day.
Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Parents and guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between the helper and the kid may be used at any time. Volunteers will be present to help in any way possible. A free lunch of hot dogs, chips and drink will be provided by the park concessionaire in the lower section of the CCC Lodge.
For more information, call the hatchery at 417-847-2430 or park store at 417-847-4971.
Veterans Free Fishing
When: 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
Where: Montauk State Park, near Salem
Details: Free fishing for veterans throughout the park. Pick up a tag at the Project Healing Waters tent. For information, call the park at 573-548-2201.
Veterans Free Fishing Day
When: 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Roaring River State Park near Cassville
Details: Veterans fish for free throughout the park.
For more information, call the hatchery at 417-847-2430 or park store at 417-847-4971.
Women’s Free Fishing Day
When: 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30
Where: Bennett Spring State Park, near Lebanon
Details: There is no license or daily tag fee for women, who can pick up their free daily trout tag at the park store on the evening before or any time during the day of the event. During the event, a part of the park’s Zone 2 and Zone 3 fishing areas will be reserved for female anglers. Volunteers will be available to help anglers throughout the day, along with members of the Bennett Spring Fly Tying Group, which will be hosting live fly-tying demonstrations. For information, call Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery staff at 417-532-4418.
