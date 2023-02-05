The Freeman Screen Team will offer the American Heart Association Family and Friends CPR course to the community at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Freeman Screen Team Resource Center, 1130 E. 32nd St., Suite C in Joplin. It is next to Freeman Urgent Care
In a statement, Freeman said the collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin is a reminder of the importance of knowing CPR in an emergency. Most people who suffer cardiac arrest never receive immediate help simply because bystanders don’t know what to do.
The Family and Friends course, taught by members of Freeman Health System Screen Team, will teach all the basics so participants will know exactly what to do should the need ever arise.
“CPR training can give you the knowledge, confidence and skills to stay calm and adequately perform CPR in an emergency,” Shelby Allen, Freeman’s Prevention & Wellness Supervisor, said in a statement. “If CPR is performed in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, it can greatly increase a person’s chance of survival.”
The course covers adult, child and infant CPR techniques and procedures using CPR training manikins. How to clear airways for choking adults, children and infants will also be discussed. The course also details the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED).
