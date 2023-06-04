Freeman Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine personnel will be offering free annual pre-participation physical examinations to area middle school and high school student-athletes throughout the region.
Freeman Health System said in a statement the examinations are designed to screen for injuries, illnesses or other factors that could potentially increase an athlete’s risk for injury and are vital to a student’s participation in sports or physical activities as well as their individual health and safety.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, student-athletes from Joplin and Kansas-based Riverton and Columbus schools can gather at Joplin High School for their scheduled examinations.
Neosho, East Newton, Diamond and Sarcoxie student athletes will have free physicals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Neosho Junior High School.
Webb City, College Heights and Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School physicals will be at 5:30 pm Monday, June 12, at Webb City High School.
Athletes in McDonald County and Carl Junction already received their examinations late last month.
“Having a sports physical before sports begin offers some big benefits to athletes,” Dr. Robert Lieurance, Freeman Orthopaedic Surgeon, said in a statement. “A pre-participation physical can identify any health issues in the athlete — or any possible health issues in their family — that could put the athlete at risk during physical activity.”
Each examination includes a student’s family medical history, height, weight, pulse, blood pressure, hearing, and vision. Additionally, a student’s nose, throat, heart, lungs, and abdomen will also be examined, along with the ankles, knees, hip, and shoulders.
“Freeman Health System has always held a long tradition of offering free examinations to Freeman-participating schools,” Mick Ward, Service Line Director for Freeman Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, said in a statement. “We really appreciate all of our team members — physicians, clinicians, therapists and athletic trainers — and their willingness to come out after a long day in a busy clinic setting to serve their community for an entire evening to benefit area high school athletes and their families.”
