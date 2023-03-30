CARL JUNCTION — In a game where runs were at a premium, the Frontenac Raiders (2-0) pulled off some late game heroics to edge the Carl Junction Bulldogs 3-1 on Thursday in a border battle at Carl Junction High School.
Starter Lucas Vanlanduit fanned the first two Frontenac hitters and centerfielder Arlen Wakefield ended the top of the first after snagging an Alex Williams flyball to centerfield. The Bulldogs had a chance to score in the bottom of the frame, but could not put any runs across the plate. Wakefield led off the inning with a walk. He then stole second after a failed pick-off at first base. A Logan Eck groundout to third base advanced Wakefield to third. After Bentley Rowden was hit by a pitch, the Bulldogs had runners on the corners, but were unable to score.
Frontenac scored its first run in the top of the second. After a Marion Menghini single to short, and an ensuing theft of second base, Bryant Kitchens drew a walk. Menghini advanced to third base on a passed ball and scored as Kitchens drew defensive attention with a second base steal and Frontenac was up 1-0. The Bulldogs threw out Korbin Niegsch on a bunt attempt before Vanlanduit struck out Abram Frankenbery and Brennon Frazier to end the inning.
The Bulldogs responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning. Drew Massey reached base after being hit by a Frazier pitch. Massey stole second after a botched pick-off attempt at first base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. After a walk of Vanlanduit, Massey stole home on a wild pitch and Vanlanduit proceeded to second base. After a Bulldog flyout to centerfield, Frazier hit batter Mehki McGarry, prompting a pitching change for the Raiders. Kitchens took the mound in relief and caught Vanlanduit off the bag at second before striking out Wakefield to end the inning tied at 1-1.
The Raiders had their chances in the top of the third, when a double steal put Peyton McDonald on third and Lane Sullivan on second with one out, but a Vanlanduit strikeout and groundball to short ended the threat.
Neither team managed to plate a run until the top of the seventh and final inning, when Jack Capehart and McDonald both drew walks off Bulldog reliever Chase Smith. A Sullivan groundout advanced Capehart to third and McDonald to second, setting up the go-ahead run. Logan Myers hit a ball to the infield, and Capehart crossed the plate ahead of the throw home to put the Raiders up 2-1. Carl Junction tried to throw out McDonald at second base, but an errant throw allowed McDonald to score, giving Frontenac a 3-1 lead.
Carl Junction was three up, three down in the final frame and fell to 2-4 with the loss.
Vanlanduit had an impressive outing despite the Carl Junction loss, logging six strikeouts and giving up just one run in six innings of work.
"It was a gem," Head Coach Phil Cook said of Vanlanduit's start. "He threw really well and was in the strike zone the whole game."
Cook was proud of his squad despite the loss.
"I was proud of everyone. Our effort was really good tonight," Cook said. "We are learning the game and getting smarter as baseball players and that is what it takes. There were very few negatives to take from this game. Frontenac's a great team, they have a chance to win a state championship in Kansas. We knew we had our hands full today and our kids fought hard. I'm proud of them."
The Bulldogs will look to get back on the winning track Saturday, when they host Nevada in a 10 a.m. start.
