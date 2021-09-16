Joplin Globe Outdoor Page Tip: Spots are still available for a full moon kayak tour from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Beaver Lake. The cost is $20 for adults, $10 for children. Meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center at Hobbs State Park. This will be a guided float with a park interpreter. Recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided. Space is limited to 10 people. Bring a bottle of water, bug spray, flashlight, and dress for the weather. Minimum age is 9. Registration and pre-payment required. Call 479-789-5000 for more information and to register. 

