When someone mentions baseball and Joplin, eventually Charles “Gabby” Street is remembered. Street had a long history with Joplin even through he was not a native son.
Charles Evard Street was born in 1882 in Huntsville, Alabama. He served in the Spanish-American War before starting his baseball career.
He broke into baseball with the Hopkinsville Browns in 1902 before being picked up by the Cincinnati Reds in 1904 for three years. After a short stint in the minors, he was brought back to the Washington Senators as a catcher in 1908.
As a Senator, he became the favorite catcher and mentor to pitcher Walter Johnson, from Coffeyville, Kansas. In Henry Thomas’ biography of Johnson, the pitcher was quoted as saying Street gained his nickname, “Gabby,” from his constant chatter behind the plate. His strong arm could catch runners trying to steal a base. “‘Let ’em run, Gabby’ll get ’em.’ He would, too.” If a batter hugged the plate, he’d say, “Ease up on this fellow, Walter, he has a wife and two children,” or call out, “What’s the matter, Walter, is your arm lame? A little more speed, a little more speed.”
Famous catch
He was with the Senators for four years and earned credit for being the first person to catch a baseball tossed from the top of the Washington Monument on Aug. 21, 1908. That stunt grew out of a bet between two local sportsmen. It won Street $500 in prize money and publicity. “Though considerably jarred by the impact of the ball as it landed in his glove, it wasn’t enough to keep him from catching Walter Johnson’s 3-1 victory over Detroit that afternoon.” Street said catching Johnson’s “cannonballs” prepared him for the feat.
He took charge as he worked with the pitching staff. Johnson told the Associated Press in 1931, “You don't see Gabby's kind of a catcher anymore. He never hit much, but what a receiver he was — big fellow, a perfect target, great arm, slow afoot, but spry as a cat on his feet behind the plate, always talking, always hustling full of pep and fight. Gabby was always jabberin,' ... When we got in a tight spot, Gabby was right out there to talk it over with me. He never let me forget a batter's weakness.”
He went back to the Minor Leagues for a few years and served in World War I, where he gained a second nickname, “Old Sarge.” After the war, he managed a team in Virginia before landing a job managing the Joplin Miners in 1922. It was here that he met Lucinda Chandler; the couple married the same year. They made Joplin their home, though he only managed the Miners for two years.
He managed a series of minor league teams before getting called up to manage the Cardinals in 1929. He led the Cards to two National League pennants and the World Series championship in 1931 with the legendary Gashouse Gang. In 1930, he was the first manager to win a pennant his first year as manager.
The Cardinals fell short in ’32, and Street was let go midseason in 1933. He managed the St. Louis Browns for a season in 1938, which concluded his managerial career.
While he was managing teams, he kept up an active role speaking to clubs and service groups throughout the Tri-State District with entertaining baseball stories. He was an active member of the Joplin Lions Club.
Creates Gabby Street League
It was in one of these venues that Street suggested the creation of a youth baseball league. His suggestion was taken up by the Joplin Lions Club in 1937. The Gabby Street League was open to boys ages 12 to 20. The league attracted around 750 boys the first year. It was organized by the Lions, the Joplin Baseball Corp. (owners of the Miners), the Works Progress Administration and Street himself. The WPA supplied men who served as coaches, scorekeepers and umpires.
It was so successful that the Lions asked the city to adopt the program, as they expected 1,500 boys to apply in 1938 and the club could not manage the program by itself. In September 1938, the junior division champion Pirates were given a trip to St. Louis to visit the St. Louis Browns. They were hosted by the North St. Louis Lions Club, were introduced to Old Sarge, the Browns and the Cleveland Indians, then called onto the field to the cheers of Browns fans.
The Gabby Street League with its Gabby Streeters operated for 24 years until 1961. The program gained fame as a means of combating juvenile delinquency. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorialized on its success, citing Joplin juvenile officer E.O. Humphrey that juvenile delinquency had decreased 85% in the two years it had been operating. Further, it commended Street for his active participation in supplying equipment and instigating gifts of equipment from manufacturers who supported the concept
Street also gave talks to teams whenever he was in town. A code of conduct kept the boys’ minds focused on the game and their teams. The Post-Dispatch thought Joplin ahead of the game with Street’s support.
On the ninth anniversary of the Gabby Street League’s creation, the Lions Club designated May 9, 1945, as Gabby Street Day. A luncheon was held in the Connor Hotel with speakers Joe Becker and “Sunny Jim” Walters. A film showing the 1944 World Series between the Browns and Cardinals was featured. All Gabby Streeters and their parents were invited.
Street had accepted a job as color commentator for the Cardinals in 1945. He worked alongside Harry Caray for six years until 1950.
Joplin honors Gabby Street
In 1949, Street had a successful cancer surgery. It stirred Joplin residents to discuss how to honor a man who had adopted the city and done so much to promote youth. Becker, manager of the Miners, had suggested that the baseball stadium be named for Street. Others suggested naming one of the city streets in his honor.
Naming the stadium for him did not take off. However, renaming a street for him gained favor with the City Council. Three streets were considered: Seventh Street, Maiden Lane and 26th Street.
Maiden Lane was dropped from the contest. Then a survey of merchants on Seventh Street found the inconvenience of changing all the business addresses along that street a sticking point. As 26th Street was already designated a boulevard, choosing it would avoid the awkward moniker Gabby Street Street.
On Dec. 13, 1949, the council decided 26th Street would be renamed Gabby Street Boulevard, with the official presentation to be made on Jan. 19, 1950, which was designated Gabby Street Day.
A special train brought members of the Cardinals to celebrate: Red Schoendienst, Joe Garagiola, Stan Musial and Enos Slaughter, as well as Cardinal President Fred Saigh Jr. They were met by crowds at the train station. From there they drove to Joplin High School, then located at Eighth Street and Wall Avenue to visit Street and his family. Next, the assembly went to the street-naming ceremony. A youth baseball park at 15th Street and Adele was named Gabby Street Park that day.
That evening a banquet was held at the Holiday Inn. Cardinals offered remembrances of Street's career. Three-time National League Most Valuable Player, Stan Musial, outfielder and first baseman, said, “This response to Gabby makes me feel proud that I once played baseball in Joplin myself even though I was on the opposing team.” He had played for the Springfield Cardinals against the Joplin Miners when Street managed in the minor league's Western Association team.
Caray said it best: “Gabby Street is my idea of the perfect man. Gabby is a gentleman of sterling quality. It would be wonderful if each of us could attain the great esteem in which Gabby is held by all who know him.”
Street responded to the accolades, “This has been the greatest day of my whole baseball career.”
The next year, Street suffered a fatal heart attack Feb. 6, 1951, while at home in Joplin.
