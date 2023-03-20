In connection with the Joplin Sesquicentennial Lecture Series, Galen Irwin will present the life of Charles “Gabby” Street.
The event is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Admission is free and refreshments will be offered at 6 p.m., sponsored by the Joplin Historical Society and SMB.
Charles Evard “Gabby” Street was a catcher and manager with a 30-year career in Major League baseball concluding in 1938. Street was the favorite catcher for the famed pitcher, Walter Johnson, when they were teammates on the Washington Senators from 1908 to 1911. Street said Johnson's “cannonballs” prepared him to be the first person to catch a baseball thrown from the top of the Washington Monument in 1908.
After World War I he managed minor league teams. He managed the Joplin Miners in 1922. The next year he married Lucinda Chandler, a Joplin woman. Though he moved away to follow his career, eventually managing the St. Louis Cardinals, the couple made Joplin their home.
Winning two National League pennants and a World Series Championship in 1931, Joplin honored Street by naming 26th Boulevard after him on Gabby Street Day in 1950. Past Cardinal players and management attended the daylong event.
Irwin's father, Arnold Irwin, was an instructor in political science at Joplin Junior College. Galen Irwin attended Joplin Junior College before completing his bachelor's degree at the University of Kansas and a doctorate in political science at Florida State University.
Irwin's baseball memorabilia collection will be on display at the museum. He began collecting cards and memorabilia of Gabby Street in 1980. His latest project is collecting cards of all the players who played or managed in both Joplin and the Major Leagues and players born in Joplin or in Southwest Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.