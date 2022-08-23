The Galena Bulldogs look to reload in 2022 as they return a mature and experienced group that helped last year’s team go 8-2 and advance to a Kansas Class 3A regional championship game.
Galena will boast a senior-heavy squad as well as 13 returning starters — including nine two-way starters — and 13 other players with varsity experience.
“We feel like we’ve got a solid senior class and we’re excited for these young men to lead this team this year,” said Galena head coach Beau Sarwinski, who enters his 16th year at the helm of the program.
“They’ve been playing a lot — some of them since they were freshmen and a lot of them since they were sophomores. It’s their time to be leaders and we feel good about what they did this summer collectively as a group.”
Headlining the Bulldogs’ senior class is multiple-time all-state honoree Tyler Little, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end and defensive end who’s picked up multiple college scholarship offers at the NCAA Division I and Division II levels.
Little is listed on 247sports.com as a three-star prospect and the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Kansas.
“He’s our leader and our big guy,” Sarwinski said. “He’s a kid who has a lot of eyes on him and he’s a good young man who’s worked extremely hard to get to where he’s at right now. We’re just excited to see what he can do his senior year. We’re going to continue to lean on him a little bit.
“I think I kind of look at Tyler like one of my own kids. I’ve seen him since he was a little boy and I’ve seen him develop and turn into a great young man.”
Sarwinski added that seniors Dawson Mooney (RB-LB), Isaiah Dunaway (OL-DL), Koby Myers (OL-DL), Ty Hall (OL-DL) and Matthew Ramos (OL-DL) will also take on leadership roles both on and off the field.
“Those guys have played in a lot of big games,” he said. “Any time you play in big games, you just can’t beat that experience.”
Galena will have a new signal caller after the departure of all-state quarterback Brett Sarwinski, a multiple-sport standout who’s signed to play baseball at Pittsburg State University this year. Filling that void will be junior Zane Turner, who played running back and defensive back last season as a sophomore.
“Zane did a good job for us this summer,” Coach Sarwinski said. “We really worked with him and we feel like he can definitely take on that role. He’s thrown the ball exceptionally well all summer. He played a little bit at QB when he was younger, but we’ve leaned on him at running back a bit these last couple of years. So he’s been on the field a lot since the end of his freshman year. … We’re definitely excited for him and think he can do some great things for us.”
As for the team’s goals in the upcoming season?
“Our goals are always going to be the same every year,” Sarwinski said. “For one, a district championship is our goal. If you fall short of that, you’re still in the playoffs if you’re one of the top four teams in your district. Those goals kind of go hand in hand, and as we move forward, we want to get to the state playoffs and compete for a state championship. The thing we’ve also talked about since the start of the offseason is just getting better every day. If we can get better every day, every week, by the end of the season we can be playing our best ball.”
The Bulldogs were certainly successful in saving their best for last in 2021.
After opening the year with a 40-14 loss to Commerce (Okla.), Galena won eight consecutive games and made a run to the regional round of the state playoffs before ending the season in a 31-6 setback to eventual state runner-up Frontenac.
“Last year we started our season and got thumped by a good Commerce team, and I think it opened our eyes up and our kids got better week to week,” Sarwinski said. “I think we were playing our best ball at the end of the season before we got beat by the eventual state runner-up Frontenac Raiders, who were one of the top teams in our class. We felt good that we were playing our best at the end of the season.”
Galena opens the season on Sept. 2 at Riverton before holding its home opener on Sept. 9 against Quapaw (Okla.).
2022 SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 — at Riverton
Sept. 9 — Quapaw (Okla.)
Sept. 16 — at Girard
Sept. 23 — Columbus
Sept. 30 — at Baxter Springs
Oct. 7 — Parsons
Oct. 14 — St. Mary’s Academy
Oct. 21 — at Frontenac
2021 RECORDCommerce (Okla.) 40, Galena 14
Galena 20, St. Mary’s Colgan 12
Galena 42, Riverton 24
Galena 14, Parsons 6
Galena 38, Caney Valley 22
Galena 50, Columbus 28
Galena 38, Cherryvale 0
Galena 37, Baxter Springs 16
Galena 50, Burlington 6
STATE PLAYOFFS
Frontenac 31, Galena 6
