Luke Gall and the Carthage offense rolled in the first half and never looked back in an eventual 49-0 win over Branson on Friday night in a rain-soaked Week 2 Central Ozark Conference matchup in Branson, Missouri.
Carthage, improving to 2-0 in the early season, claimed a 23rd straight regular-season win with the triumph.
It was the Gall show early on as the senior running back and Air Force Academy commit accounted for five rushing touchdowns in the first half. The Tigers built a 42-0 lead by the game’s intermission.
The CHS defense pitched its first shutout of the season and allowed just one first down on the night.
Carthage drew first blood on its second drive of the game when Gall bulldozed his way into the end zone on an 8-yard run, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 5:28 remaining in the opening quarter.
In the final seconds of the first, Carthage pushed its lead to 14-0 on an 8-yard TD scamper by Jadwin. The score was set up by a big gain earlier in the drive when a screen pass from Jadwin to Gall went nearly 30 yards to convert on third-and-14.
Some attempted trickery by the Pirates on the ensuing kickoff came back to bite them when a reverse pitch led to a fumble that was recovered by Carthage deep in Branson territory.
The Tigers took advantage of the takeaway by scoring four plays later on a 1-yard TD plunge by Gall, giving Carthage a 21-0 advantage with 10:48 to go in the second.
Following a fourth consecutive scoreless drive by the Branson offense, Gall logged his third TD of the half with a 60-yard run. The ensuing PAT failed as the Tigers took a 27-0 lead with 8:23 still to play in the second.
Carthage added another score to its lead when a 70-yard drive was capped by another short TD run by Gall. CHS converted its ensuing 2-point attempt on a designed QB run by Jadwin to go up 35-0 with under three minutes to play in the second quarter.
Branson recorded its first and only first down of the game with 1:28 showing in the second quarter before coughing up a fumble on its next play to set up Carthage’s final score of the half — a 30-yard TD scamper by Gall that put the Tigers up 42-0 with 20 seconds showing in the second quarter.
The Tigers sat most of their starters for the entirety of the second half, but they managed to add to their lead again with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter when sophomore QB Brady Carlton went untouched on an 11-yard TD run.
Carthage returns home next Friday to take on Nixa (2-0) in a highly anticipated COC clash at David Haffner Stadium. Branson will be back on its home turf to take on Willard.
