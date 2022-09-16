CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Luke Gall show was in full swing once again on Friday night.
The senior running back rushed for six touchdowns and over 300 yards, and the Carthage Tigers recovered from a shaky start to claim a convincing 48-12 win over Carl Junction at Bulldog Stadium.
Carthage, ranked No. 1 in Class 5, improved to 3-1 on the season while Class 4 Carl Junction slipped to 1-3.
Gall, who had had three of his TD runs go for 50 yards or more, saved his best score for last in the early stages of the fourth quarter.
On an outside run, Gall slipped through the front line of the CJ defense, broke a pair of tackles in the secondary, cut to his left and then outran several more Bulldogs en route to a 75-yard TD scamper that put Carthage up by 36 points with 11:04 to play.
“I mean, golly,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said of Gall’s night. “What he did on that last touchdown run, that last carry … to be able to do that after all that he went through tonight on offense and defense, that’s just Luke Gall. That’s what he brings to the table.”
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 9-0 lead by the latter stages of the fourth quarter before the Tigers took over for good, building a 27-12 halftime lead and then outscoring CJ 21-0 in the second half.
Carl Junction was held scoreless on all five of its drives after halftime.
“We didn’t come out as clean as we wanted to obviously,” Guidie said. “Penalties were huge. … and I was afraid after last week’s game (a 22-21 setback to Nixa) that we might come out and not be ready right away. Certainly that seemed to be the case.
“We got some things figured out at halftime, and we came out and made a couple of adjustments to get rolling a little bit. But defense was fantastic tonight.”
The Carthage defense surrendered just a pair of field goals on the night while generating a pair of takeaways.
“(The Bulldogs) are so multiple offensively and do a lot of different things with motions and shifts and get the ball to a lot of different people,” Guidie said. “So I’m really proud of those guys on the defensive side. They hung in there, hung in there, hung in there. They got a couple of turnovers late and were able to get the offense the ball back.”
A 40-yard return by Ryder Pyles on the game’s opening kickoff allowed the CJ offense to set up shop at the 50-yard line. A couple of hefty gains on passes from Dexter Merrell to Ayden Bard eventually set up a 31-yard field goal by Xavier Perkins, giving the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Carthage picked up one first down on its first drive of the night before being forced into a punt attempt. But the punt never got away as an errant snap was briefly recovered by the Tigers before being fumbled back to the turf. CJ’s Cayden Bolinger snagged the loose ball and went nine yards on the return for a TD and a 9-0 lead with 4:58 showing in the first.
But it didn’t take long for Carthage to regain control.
The Tigers went on to hang 27 straight points on four TD runs by Gall, who scored on runs of 60, 52, 1 and 11 yards. The running back finished the first half with 185 yards on 18 carries.
The CJ offense came up emptyhanded on four consecutive drives before it broke the scoring lull with a 38-yard field goal by Perkins as the first-half clock expired, cutting the Carthage lead to 27-12 at the game’s intermission. The Bulldogs’ scoring drive started at the Carthage 38-yard line thanks to a failed onside kick attempt by CHS that resulted in a 15-yard penalty due to fair catch interference.
Out of halftime, Carthage added to its lead with a 5-yard TD run by Gall that made it a 34-12 game with 2:52 to play in the third.
Following an interception by Davion King on CJ’s ensuing drive, Carthage quarterback Cooper Jadwin connected with wide receiver Hudson Moore on a 13-yard slant for a TD that ballooned the lead to 41-12.
Moore finished with three catches for 27 yards.
“He’s such a good receiver that he’s going to draw everybody’s best defender every week,” Guidie said of Moore. “And he’s going to get doubled most of the time like he was tonight. … It’s kind of rough going sometimes, finding him and getting him the football. But he made a great catch there on that slant. He’s good certainly because he’s a threat every time.”
Jadwin completed five of 12 passes for 71 yards, and he also had 11 rushes for 104 yards.
Merrell completed 13 of 25 passes for 110 yards. He was also the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 23 yards on five carries.
Bard led the CJ receiving with six catches for 61 yards.
Both teams will be back in action on Sept. 23, with Carthage playing host to Neosho while Carl Junction travels to Branson.
