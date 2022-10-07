WEBB CITY, Mo. — Luke Gall scored four touchdowns and Carthage benefitted from a dominant first half en route to a 28-14 win over Central Ozark Conference rival Webb City on Friday night inside Cardinal Stadium.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class 5, improved to 6-1 on the season while the fourth-ranked Cardinals slipped to 4-3. Carthage also avenged a 28-21 setback it suffered to Webb City in the District 6 championship last season in Carthage.
“I feel really good, obviously. That was a really tough, physical football game from start to finish,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “The kids just hung in there and hung in there and made some plays defensively. (We) missed some plays offensively there in the second half, but I’m really proud of them. That’s a very good (Webb City) football team.”
Gall finished with 182 yards on 29 carries to lead the CHS offense. He also recorded a team-high 12 tackles and one tackle for loss at linebacker.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a kid dominate both sides of the football like I saw Luke tonight,” Webb City head coach John Roderique said. “Doing what he does on offense, you have a hard time tackling him there in the first half. It seemed like the whole game we couldn’t get a pad on him. He’s just a phenomenal player.
“We just dug such a hole for ourselves, giving up big plays defensively. Nobody ever wants to ever give up 28.”
While the Carthage offense scored seemingly at will in the first half, it was its defense that once again stifled the opposition for the vast majority of the night. Webb City entered the week averaging 35.5 points per game but was limited to just a pair of touchdowns and 205 yards of total offense against the Tigers.
“We wanted to really control the line of scrimmage on both sides, and I thought our guys up front did a really good job,” Guidie said. “You know, we lost (defensive end) Landon Freeman early on our first possession and had a backup (Orey Bader) come in there who hadn’t taken a snap all week. But he did a fantastic job.
“I felt like we controlled the line of scrimmage for the most part, and that’s a tough line of scrimmage to control with those dudes coming at you.”
Carthage fell in a 7-0 hole early but managed to build a 28-7 by the game’s intermission thanks to four TD runs by Gall in the first half.
Webb City drew first blood on its first possession by driving 71 yards in 10 plays before finding the end zone on a 10-yard carry by Breckin Galardo. The drive also featured a pivotal third-and-13 conversion on a 15-yard pass from Landon Johnson to tight end Trey Roets.
But it was all Carthage in the final 20 minutes and change of the first half. Webb City went scoreless on its last four drives of the half while the Carthage offense marched up and down the field and scored on Gall TD carries of 10, 42, two and five yards.
The first big momentum swing for Carthage came right before its second score when a Webb City kickoff return was bobbled and resulted in the Cardinals starting their second drive from the Carthage 1.
Webb City was forced to punt four plays later, allowing the Carthage offense to set up shop with favorable field position at the WCHS 42. Gall then broke free for a TD run on the Tigers’ next play to take a 14-7 lead with 3:44 remaining in the first quarter.
Following another Webb City three-and-out, Carthage faced fourth-and-13 from near midfield when Jadwin faked a quick punt and delivered a strike to Clay Kinder for a first down on a 27-yard gain. The Tigers took advantage of the conversion by scoring six plays later on a short TD plunge by Gall, giving Carthage a 21-7 advantage midway through the second.
CHS capped its first-half scoring with a nine-play, 68-yard drive that ended in Gall’s fourth TD scamper of the evening with 1:11 left till halftime.
Carthage held a 242-130 advantage in total yards of offense through the first two quarters.
After coming out of halftime with a 21-point lead, Carthage leaned on its defense to keep Webb City at bay while its offense struggled to punch the football into the end zone despite putting together multiple time-consuming drives that advanced into Webb City territory.
The Tigers started the third quarter with the football and marched from their own 33-yard line to the Webb City 1 before they turned the ball over on downs. However, the possession milked six minutes off the clock and flipped the field to pin the Cardinals deep in their own territory on their ensuing possession.
“It’s frustrating because we got down inside the 1 and couldn’t punch it in. … But defense came through,” Guidie said.
Webb City ran three plays and then punted back to Carthage, which again drained precious minutes off the clock as it drove inside the Cardinals’ 20 before turning the ball over via downs with 35 seconds remaining in the third.
“They can chew time off the clock like nobody’s business,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “The bottom line though is that you can’t put yourself in a 28-7 hole against a team like that and have a chance to win.”
Webb City finally broke its scoring lull midway through the fourth quarter when it capped an 82-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run by Galardo.
The Carthage offense went on to chew nearly five more minutes off the clock before it punted back to Webb City. But a Braden McKee pass to Trey Roets was then intercepted by Tayvion Bailey on the Cardinals’ next play to put the final bow on the Carthage triumph.
Carthage finished with 339 yards of total offense. Jadwin completed seven of 12 passes for 101 yards, and he also rushed for 29 yards on 33 carries. Hudson Moore was the team’s top receiver with four catches for 56 yards.
Galardo paced the Webb City offense with 58 yards on 10 carries, while Gabe Johnson and Landon Johnson added 29 and 24 rushing yards, respectively.
Landon Johnson also completed three of six passes for 48 yards.
Both teams will be back in action on Oct. 7. Carthage will play host to Joplin and Webb City will travel to Neosho.
