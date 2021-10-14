There will be a "ghostly glades" event including night hikes from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, Joplin.
This event is sponsored by the Wildcat Glades Friends Group and the Missouri Department of Conservation. Guides will lead hikers down the yellow brick road to meet various characters and learn about some amazing things that can be found in Missouri. Guided hikes will leave every 15 minutes and will conclude with snacks and crafts inside the Emerald City.
Please sign up by emailing lauren@wildcatglades.org. For more information, call 417-629-3434
