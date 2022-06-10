Tyreek Hill won’t be donning the Kansas City Chiefs colors in the next NFL season, but he wants to set the record straight.
The Kansas City organization, its players, its coaches and its fans will always be special to him.
Him being traded to the Miami Dolphins in March didn’t change that.
Hill, a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and Super Bowl champion who spent the first six years of his pro career with the Chiefs, said as much in a press conference prior to the start of his youth football camp on Friday at Joplin High School. The event was Hill’s third of four youth camps held in either Kansas or Missouri this summer.
“The love here is amazing,” Hill said in a pre-camp press conference, shortly after being welcomed by dozens of youngsters who were chanting his name in unison.
“That’s why I really be coming back (to the Missouri/Kansas region) — just to feel that love. Because Miami is Miami. The city’s big (and has) a lot of stars there. … Coming back here is like home for me. I got drafted here, I feel like I became a man here. So it feels great just to be here.”
The camp, open to boys and girls ages 6-16, featured hundreds of participants partaking in a four-hour training session. Hill and volunteer coaches provided the campers with “valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction” via lectures, fundamental skill stations and contests.
Each camper received a limited-edition camp t-shirt and got a photo with Hill at the conclusion of the event. The entry fee for the camp, which increased exponentially since registration first opened nearly a year ago, was $349.99 per participant by Friday.
Hill said he never considered canceling his youth camps in Missouri and Kansas despite the blockbuster trade that sent him to Miami in the spring. In return for Hill, the Chiefs received five draft picks from the Dolphins, including first-, second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023.
“A promise is a promise,” he said. “I had already made those commitments before the trade, so I don’t want to be that guy to go back on my word and say, ‘I’m not going to do it because I’m playing in Miami.’ I’m always indebted. I’m always going to come back and give back to the community of Kansas City.
“Any chance I can come out and be a spotlight in a kid’s life, push the game forward, I’m always about it. That’s always been my goal. I feel like that’s kind of my purpose in life — giving back to the community, giving back to these kids, pouring it back into the game of football. I’m just proud to be that role model.”
Hill also expressed a deep appreciation for his former teammates and coaches in Kansas City.
“I just feel like outside of football, those guys are always going to be my brothers no matter what,” he said. “From Travis (Kelce), to Patrick (Mahomes), to (Gehrig) Dieter — who’s here today — to everyone on that football team. All respect to the head coach, Coach (Andy) Reid, for helping me get my game to where I want it to be.
“I know I said this once, and I’m going to say it again: I’m going to retire a Chief. Like I said, this is where it all started. This is where I became a man. These are the guys who gave me a chance, who believed in me. … I turned into a superstar and I’m always going to keep that mindset. So thank you, Coach Reid. Thank you, John Dorsey. Thank you, Alex Smith, Patrick Mahomes, everybody for helping me along the way.”
Heading into his first season with the Dolphins, Hill has amassed 6,630 yards on 479 career receptions while adding 719 rushing yards, 1,393 return yards and 67 total touchdowns.
Miami went 9-8 last season and finished third in the AFC East to miss out on a playoffs berth for a fifth consecutive season. In Hill’s six-year stint with Kansas City, the Chiefs never missed the playoffs and finished with 10 or more wins in each season.
“Things happen, people move on,” Hill said. “I just feel like everything happened for a reason. Maybe this is something for me to like help my career blow up even more. That’s the way I look at it.
“I’m not thinking about the cons. I’m only thinking about the pros. So I’m looking forward to the season and also looking forward to growing my brotherhood with my brothers on the Dolphins.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.