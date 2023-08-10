As the Missouri Southern Lions wrap up their first week of football practice, head coach Atiba Bradley talked about the integration of newcomers and veterans for a program that has seen progress during his first two years at the helm.
“The biggest thing we wanted to do was start to identify who put in the work in the off-season to help us win a championship this year,” Bradley said. “We’ve seen a lot from our new guys, we’ve seen a lot from our returners and now we are just starting to hone in on who the guys are, what they can do and what they can do well and how it all fits together in the big puzzle.”
Bradley talked about transitioning the newcomers into his program.
“It’s interesting,” Bradley said, “you recruit them, you see their high school film, you see them walking around, but you just don’t know because you haven’t seen them in comparison to your guys. I’m very happy and pleased with where they are. As long as they continue to develop and get better, we’ll be in good shape.”
For senior running back and team leader Nathan Glades, teaching newcomers what it means to be a Lion is at the top of his list.
“It’s about our culture,” Glades said. “I want to communicate to them about how our coaching staff has concentrated on building our culture. We have a saying called ‘F.A.A.T.E.’ and that means family, attitude, accountability, toughness and effort. It’s those five things that are going to help us win the games we want to win when it’s the fourth quarter and crunch time comes.”
Glades also said he hopes the newcomers understand what it means to play in this new Bradley era of football at MSSU and appreciate how the culture of Lion football has changed.
“When you think about this new Lion team, with the likes of Atiba Bradley, you know he’s done an amazing job of preparing us for what we need to prepare for. From my freshman year to now, it’s insane, it’s an incredible difference, and I’m excited for this team this year.”
Glades, a second-team All-MIAA running back last year, finished with 855 rushing yards, while averaging 4.6 yards per carry.
One area Bradley has been working on is adding depth to an offensive line that at times last year saw just seven linemen go on the road for games.
“That’s a focal point,” Bradley said. “We wanted to get bigger and stronger on the O-line. The thing that a lot of people don’t understand is that it is a position group that doesn’t get bigger and stronger in a year. We’re now going into year three of this project of getting bigger and stronger and we are making a lot of strides. We’ve still got a long way to go, but we are making some positive strides.”
As a running back, Glades appreciates what a stronger offensive line means.
“Being able to go two-deep or two-and-a-half deep is amazing,” Glades said.
Glades also praised his fellow running backs, Ja’Veon Marlow and and Anthodius Ashley.
“Them being able to come in when I need a breather and there being no drop-off is what I’m really excited about this year,” Glades said. “It’s a huge difference between this year’s team and last year’s team — our mentality and our effort and our discipline in certain aspects of the game.”
And for a program that is on an upward trajectory, Bradley said that keeping the momentum going in a positive direction is a matter of continuity in work ethic.
“We just have to go out and keep working. You never stop working. I think sometimes people attach their work to their results and that’s not how it is. You have to work through whatever it is that happens. Whether we win 10, we have to keep working. Whether we win one, we have to keep working, and that’s the mindset that we have to have. We have to keep working until we get that breakthrough,” Bradley said.
Missouri Southern opens its 2023 campaign against visiting perennial national powerhouse Northwest Missouri State, which should be a good early season litmus test for the Lions, and Bradley has a message for his players.
“Go play football,” Bradley said. “Don’t make it bigger than what it is. It’s one football game. If we win it we’re going to celebrate for 24 hours and then get back to work. If we lose it, we’re going to sulk and lick our wounds and learn from it for 24 hours and then we’re going to get back to work. We’re not going to make it any bigger or smaller than it is. They are a very good football team, but we’re a good football team.”
The Lions finished their 2022 season with a 4-7 record, with three of those losses being four points or less. Bradley commented on what it would take to turn those close games into wins.
“I’ve been going to church and I have a couple of four-leaf clovers,” Bradley joked. “But really, it’s just about working — constant work. It’s having trust in the process. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel, we’re just going to continue to work hard and become smarter football players, and I think that will lead to some closer victories.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.