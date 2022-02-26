The Class 1 District 5 girls basketball championship was a nail-biter throughout with the McAuley Warriors and Golden City Eagles trading leads and staying within three points of each other through the first three quarters.
But Golden City was able to outlast McAuley 38-36 and make program history
“When the buzzer went off and we heard the crowd, it kind of sunk in,” Golden City Coach Derek Judd said. “This is the first district title that the girls at Golden City ever won in school history, so it’s a pretty amazing feat for those young ladies right there.
“They’re amazing kids, they work hard, the make good grades, they get along. That’s 75 percent of the reason we’re successful, because they’re amazing kids.”
McAuley was able to pull out to a five-point lead at 29-24 in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, but Golden City was able to reel them back in and tie the game at 33 with the 3:24 mark of the fourth quarter.
McAuley’s Avery Gardner hit a 3-point shot with 2:44 left in the game to take a 36-33 lead, but Golden City stayed calm and drained two jumpers and a free throw while holding the Lady Warriors scoreless in those final few minutes.
“Our girls left everything on the court and that’s all we could ask for. It’s just one bounce, one roll, one foul and it’s a different ball game,” said McAuley Head Coach Mike Howard. “We’re very familiar with each other being in the same conference. We went there I think three weeks ago and they got us pretty good there — I think they beat us by 10. But we tried to regroup and study a lot of film on these off days that we had and I felt like we had a pretty good game plan going in.”
Golden City’s Kyndall Scott had 10 points — all in the first half, including six of six from the free throw line — and Maggie Reed hit three 3-point shots, two in the first quarter and one in the third, for nine points.
Brooke Beerly only scored one point in the first half, but she carried the team with eight points in the fourth quarter.
Ahery Lutes scored seven points and Kylee Scott hit a triple in the third quarter.
McAuley was led by Kennedy DeRuy and Lily Black, who each scored 11 points.
Avery Gardner scored five points, Avery Eminger and Kloee Williamson each scored four points and Kaitlyn Bates scored one point.
The Warriors finished their season with an 18-11 record.
