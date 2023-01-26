This is round 2 of the GOMO calendar, our “get out more often” calendar listing at least one outdoor event every weekend through 2023. With all the parks and conservation areas in the region, there’s no shortage of events and challenges.
Some will be planned, organized activities; others will be dealer’s choice, meaning it’s just a recommendation from me based on the time of year and the place to be.
Bison Hike
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Where: Prairie State Park, north of Mindenmines at 128 NW 150th Lane.
Details: Hikes should be prepared for at least a 2-mile hike over uneven prairie terrain in winter conditions. Dress for the weather.
Information and registration: 417-843-6711.
Short-eared Owl Hike
When: 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Where: Shawnee Trail Conservation Area in Barton County on SW 50th Road.
Details: Winter in Missouri means short-eared owls may be seen flying low over native grasslands in search of mice, rabbits and other small mammals. This is an easy hike, but dress for the weather. This 3,635-acre conservation area is mostly cropland and grassland with some native prairie plus wetlands, old fields and pasture.
Information and registration: 417-629-3423.
Owl Prowl
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
Where: Walter Woods Conservation Area, south of Joplin at 7129 Dutch Elm Drive.
Details: Nesting season comes early for owls, and they’re active this time of year. Learn about the five senses of owls and take a short walk or prowl to listen for Missouri owls.
Information and registration: 417-629-3423.
Night Sky viewing
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Where: George Washington Carver National Monument, near Diamond.
Details: Come and learn about celestial navigation, star stories and the effects of light pollution. This program includes an outside constellation tour. It will be canceled in inclement weather.
Information: 417-325-4151.
Ha Ha Tonka Hiking
When: Weekend of Feb. 17-19.
Where: Ha Ha Tonka State Park, near Camdenton.
Details: In honor of the recent Valentine's Day, take your significant other to Ha Ha Tonka and include a visit to Lover's Leap, a 250-foot bluff that drops off into the branch of Ha Ha Tonka spring that flows into the Niangua River arm of Lake of the Ozarks. Long before this site was a state park, Osage lore had it that from that point, an Indian princess jumped to her death. The Ha Ha Tonka story is found in the book “Geological Wonders and Curiosities of Missouri,” by Thomas Beveridge.
OK, setting aside the overly romanticized view, Ha Ha Tonka is one of the coolest state parks in Missouri, with many natural features sinkholes, caves, a natural bridge and one of the largest springs in the state.
Introduction to Trout Fishing
When: 6:30 -8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, south of Joplin, 201 W. Riviera Drive in Wildcat Park.
Details: Learn about locations to fish for trout, essential equipment, basic fishing methods and lure selection in advance of opening day of catch-and-keep trout season on March 1.
Information and registration: 417-629-3434.
Women's Hike at Henning
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Where: Henning Conservation Area, south of Springfield, near Branson. Hikers leave from Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, Springfield.
Details: The Homesteaders trail at Henning Conservation Area is 4 miles, rated moderate to difficult. Wear comfortable hiking shoes and dress for the weather. This program is for females only, ages 14 to adult. Girls ages 14-17 must be accompanied by an adult female.
Information and registration: 417-888-4237.
