If the forecast is right, a dozen days in February have either climbed or will climb before the month is out above 60 degrees.
Twelve of 28, or more than 40%. Not bad.
But should you need another harbinger of spring, look to these:
First, the summer stars. The other morning, before sunrise, I could make out the stars of the summer triangle rising low in the east. It’s called the summer triangle because those stars — Vega, Deneb and Altair — will be directly overhead on summer nights. With the first glimpse of this asterism, in other words, summer is coming.
Second, Wednesday signals the unofficial start of spring on my calendar — opening day of trout season. This looks to be a warm one. Cross your fingers.
Less than two weeks later we set clocks forward, meaning we get another hour of daylight in the evening, making bike rides and yes — evening yard chores — after-work options.
Third: Spring equinox — the official start of spring — comes March 20, just weeks away.
March also brings Round 3 of The Joplin Globe Outdoor page GOMO calendar, our “get out more often” listing with at least one outdoor event every week and/or weekend through 2023. Don’t let me hear you say you’re bored!
Some events will be planned, organized activities; others will be dealer’s choice, meaning it’s just a recommendation from me based on the time of year.
OPENING DAY
When: 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.
Where: Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville.
Details: In a tradition dating back nearly a century, March 1 signals the opening of catch-and-keep trout season at Roaring River. The daily limit is four fish. Expect between 1,000 and 2,000 anglers, depending on weather. All anglers age 16 and older must have a state fishing permit, and all anglers regardless of age must have a daily trout tag purchased at the park store.
The park store will open at 9 a.m. on Feb. 28 and stay open until 7 p.m. March 1.
BISON HIKE
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4.
Where: Prairie State Park, north of Mindenmines, 128 NW 150th Lane.
Details: Prairie State Park encompasses almost 4,000 acres of tallgrass prairie. Visitors should be prepared for at least a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain. Bring water and snacks and dress for the weather. Registration is required, and the event is limited to 25 participants. To register, call 417-843-6711.
CRAPPIE CLINIC
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9.
Where: Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, Springfield.
Details: This workshop will cover crappie fishing methods and equipment, including: doddle socking, spider rigging, dock fishing, using live bait, jigging, patterns and techniques for each season, how to fish a brush pile, how to fish standing timber, and use of modern electronics. It also will cover current regulations with an emphasis on Lake Pomme De Terre, Stockton, Table Rock and Fellows Lake in Springfield.
Go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189701 for details and to register.
BIRDING BOOT CAMP
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19.
Where: Roaring River State Park south of Cassville.
Details: This is for beginners and experienced birders alike, with a number of activities over the weekend. Topics include bird identification, songs, migration and how to help scientists around the world protect birds.This event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to register, call the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at 417-847-3742.
SPRING BREAK: DEALER’S CHOICE
Joplin and other schools offer a week-long spring break, beginning Friday, March 17, and ending Sunday, March 26. That’s actually 10 days off, and in 10 days you can do any or several of the following:
• Paddle the length of America’s first protected river, the Current, for 105 miles, or the country’s first National River, the Buffalo, for 125 miles.
• Ride the length of the Katy Trail, nearly 240 miles from Machens in eastern Missouri to Clinton, or take the Katy Trail to Windsor and jump on the Rock Island spur to the south side of Kansas city, a trip of nearly 270 miles. Or jump over to Southeast Kansas and ride the Southwind/Prairie Spirit/Flint Hills network, already at nearly 155 miles.
• Backpack the upper Buffalo River Trail in Northwest Arkansas, nearly 40 miles along the bluffs overlooking the Buffalo National River, from Boxley to Pruitt.
• The first day off for spring break, being St. Patrick’s Day, would be a good weekend to check out Missouri Irish Wilderness, with an 18.6-mile loop trail for weekend backpacking, followed by a 44-mile float-fishing trip on the Eleven Point National Wild and Scenic River.
SHOTGUN PATTERNING
When: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18.
Where: Andy Dalton Shooting Range, 4897 N. Farm Road 61, in Ash Grove.
Details: Learn the principles of how to use different ammunition and chokes to achieve effective pattern for your shotgun before turkey season. Plan to bring your own shotgun and ammunition along with your choke tube system. Go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189461 to register, or call 417-742-4361 for information.
FISH BEAVER LAKE
When: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
Where: Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, Arkansas, at the visitor center.
Details: Four of the top anglers on Beaver Lake will offer expert advice on how to catch crappie, black bass, striped bass and walleye at the reservoir. Each of their presentations will last about 20 minutes, then the panel will field questions from the audience. For information, call 479-789-5000.
FISHY FRIDAY
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 24.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Joplin’s Wildcat Park.
Details: Stop by during the period and learn about different types of fish in Missouri, how to cast a fishing line, fish for backyard bass in the side yard (weather permitting) and participate in fish activities.
Demonstrations on fly tying will be ongoing during the event. For information, call 417-629-3434.
RAPTORS AND FALCONRY
When: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Joplin’s Wildcat Park.
Details: Meagan Duffee-Yates, master falconer, will discuss the history of falconry, steps to become a falconer and raptor conservation. Also see live birds of prey. For information, call 417-629-3434.
TURKEY HUNTING BASICS
When: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25.
Where: Andy Dalton Shooting Range, 4897 N. Farm Road 61, in Ash Grove.
Details: Learn from experienced instructors about turkey habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment and game care. Also covered are calling, proper setup, shotgun ballistics, and more.
All registrants must be at least 11 years old. Go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Account/Login?returnUrl=%2FEvent%2FRegister%3FEventId%3D189462, or call 417-742-4361 for information.
ASTRONOMY NIGHT
When: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, Arkansas, at the visitor center.
Details: Event beings in indoor Discovery Classroom to preview the night sky, discuss night photography and astrophotography. Outdoor viewing begins at 8:30 p.m. with club members using their telescopes to assist in viewing the moon, planets, star clusters, a nebula, and possibly a meteor shower.
Please bring a flashlight covered with a red cloth or red balloon, binoculars and/or telescope, folding chair, and a star chart if you have one.
For information, call 479-789-5000.
Now, get out more often!
