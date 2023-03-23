April means warmer days and more sunshine.
Before the month is out, the sun won’t set until after 8 p.m.
April also brings Earth Day.
And finally, April brings Round 4 of The Joplin Globe Outdoor page GOMO challenge — our “get out more often” listing of at least one outdoor event every week and/or weekend through 2023.
In other words, there’s no excuses now.
Some events will be planned, organized activities; others will be dealer’s choice, meaning it’s just a recommendation from me based on the time of year.
Women’s HikeWhen: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin.
Details: Explore the Wildcat trail system. This will be about a four-mile hike with some rugged terrain. Wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring a water bottle. Meet at the gazebo on the west side of the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. This program is for women only, ages 14-adult. Girls 14-17 accompanied by an adult female are welcome. For information, call 417-629-3434, and to register, go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191130.
Hike with BisonWhen: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1.
Where: Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane, north of Mindenmines.
Details: This will be a 2-mile hike when the first wildflowers are beginning to bloom. Bring water and snacks and dress for the weather. Pets are not allowed on most park trails. Registration is required, and the event is limited to 25 participants. To register, call 417-843-6711.
Ozark Mountain Bike Fest What: Ozark Mountain Bike Fest.
When: Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9.
Where: Devil’s Den State Park, south of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Meet at Fossil Flats Trailhead
Details: Join park staff for rides on bike trails throughout the popular park. Trails may be muddy. Helmets are required and yield to foot and horse traffic. For information, call the park at 479-761-3325.
Backpacking 101When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
Where: Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, 20201 East Arkansas Highway 12, east of Rogers, Arkansas. Meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center.
Details: Prepare for hiking and backpacking this spring, with the focus of this seminar on gear essentials, best practices and more, with the session led by a park interpreter. Other topics include loading a pack, pitching a tent, waste disposal, and leave-no-trace principles. For details, call 479-789-5000.
NaturescapingWhen: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Joplin’s Wildcat Park.
Details: Naturescaping is using native flowers, vines, shrubs, and other plants for landscaping needs. They may be as manicured as a formal garden or have a little wild space in a backyard corner. The benefits of a purposeful flowerbed or landscape will be covered from the roots up, including starting with a new space to rehabbing an existing flowerbed. The design and plant components of a butterfly garden, hummingbird haven, and more ideas to entice wanted wildlife will be included. It will be presented by Jeff Cantrell, conservation educator and member of GROW NATIVE. To register, go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/190521, or call 417-629-3434.
Free Fishing DayWhen: 7 a.m to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
Where: Bennett Spring State Park, near Lebanon.
Details: There is no license or daily tag fee required for veterans. Allveterans can pick up free trout tags at the park store on the Friday evening before or anytime on Saturday during the event. Fishing hours for the event will be 7 a.m.to 7:30 p.m.
During the event, a part of the park’s Zone 2 fishing area will be specially stocked and reserved for anglers who are veterans. Adjacent to the fishing area, volunteers will be hosting a hospitality tent featuring fly tying demos, lessons, casting instruction, and the latest adaptive fishing equipment.
For more information, contact Ben Havens at Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov or call the hatchery at 417-532-4418.
Wild EdiblesWhen: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Where: Stockton State Park, 19100 S. Highway 215, Dadeville.
Details: In celebration of Earth Day, join park staff at the amphitheater in the East Campground for a study of wild edibles that can be found within Stockton State Park and discuss different uses of these edible plants, from jellies to fried mushrooms. For details, call 417-276-4259.
Wildflower HikeWhen: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22.
Where: Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane, north of Mindenmines.
Details: Join a park naturalist at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center for a walk among green prairie grasses and wildflowers and learn more about the prairie ecosystem. Participants should dress for the weather, and wear long pants, and bring water, insect repellent and sunscreen. The hike will cover about 2 miles. For information, call the park at 417-843-6711.
Make a day of itWhen: All day, Saturday or Sunday, April 29-30.
Where: Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville.
Details: The trails at Roaring River State Park are each relatively short, but you can connect them and make a day of it. Start at Devil’s Kitchen Trail, across from the old lodge, and when done there, grab the connecting River Trail, which will take you near the nature center. There, you can jump on the Firetower Trail, and complete the horseshoe, or jump off on a connector and end up back at the hatchery, not from from the old lodge. Doing all three creates 6 to 7 miles of hiking, leaving enough time to fish before and after you hit the trails.
Razorback RidingWhen: All day, Saturday or Sunday, April 29-30.
Where: Northwest Arkansas.
Details: Spend part of the day, or all of it, exploring the nearly 40-mile Razorback, which connects museums, historic sites, communities and restaurants from Bella Vista to Fayetteville, Arkansas.
